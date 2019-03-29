Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green fights for possession of the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday March 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 131-130 in overtime. (Stacy Bengs/Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns made a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime after Stephen Curry led a frantic rally to tie the game, lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 131-130 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Minnesota led by nine with 1:41 remaining in the extra period before Curry made three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run, including the tying one from the corner with 0.5 seconds left.

But Towns was fouled by Kevin Durant on the ensuing inbounds pass. He made the first free throw to give him 15 points, missed the second and time expired as Towns secured the offensive rebound.

Curry made 11 3-pointers and scored 37 points for the Warriors, who dropped into a tie with Denver for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Durant added 23 points.

CELTICS 114, PACERS 112

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving hit a driving layup with 0.5 seconds left and Boston beat Indiana to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams have identical 45-31 records, but the Celtics lead the regular-season series 2-1, giving them the current inside track on home-court advantage in a first-round series.

Irving finished with 30 points and five assists. He has scored at least 30 points in six of his last seven games. Al Horford added 19 points and seven rebounds. Aron Baynes had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

If the current standings hold, the teams would meet in the first round. Their final regular-season meeting is Friday in Indiana.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 27 points. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and nine rebounds. Myles Turner finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

NUGGETS 115, THUNDER 105

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Denver beat Oklahoma City.

Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who won all four meetings with Oklahoma City this season. Denver entered the night one game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

TRAIL BLAZERS 18, HAWKS 98

ATLANTA — Damian Lillard scored 36 points, Al-Farouq Aminu added 17 and 11 rebounds, and Portland extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over Atlanta.

Portland took charge with a 16-0 run in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 21 points. The Hawks pulled within 10 early in the fourth on Trae Young’s runner, but Zach Collins’ follow dunk and Jake Layman’s difficult three-point play made it 97-82 to remove any remaining suspense.

Lillard, with his 26th game of at least 30 points, outplayed Young, who scored 18 of his 26 points in the first quarter.

The Blazers have won nine of 10 and are in third place in the Western Conference.

Atlanta’s three-game winning streak, tying its longest of the season, was snapped.

