BASEBALL

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced. The contract was likely to be announced by the end of this week, the person said.

Trout’s total would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and Trout’s $36 million average annual value would surpass pitcher Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016. The contract also would best Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez’s $356 million deal with sports-streaming service DAZN.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed on a $100 million, six-year deal that keeps the All-Star third baseman under contract with the team through 2024, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The agreement includes this season, buys out three years of arbitration eligibility (2020-22) and pushes back Bregman’s opportunity to become a free agent by two years. The person spoke Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because details had not been released by the team. The agreement was first reported by KRIV-FOX 26.

The 24-year-old Bregman made his first All-Star team last season and was selected MVP of the game after hitting a home run to help the American League win. He set career highs with a .286 batting average, 31 homers, 103 RBIs and a major league-leading 51 doubles, finishing fifth in AL MVP balloting.

—By AP Sports Writer Kristie Reiken.

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants President and CEO Larry Baer will not face charges following a physical altercation with his wife this month that led to him taking a leave of absence from the team.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office said Tuesday there isn’t evidence to file criminal charges against Baer stemming from his argument with wife Pam on March 1 in a San Francisco plaza.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DAYTON, Ohio — Kevin McClain scored 29 points and led the decisive second-half run as Belmont got its first NCAA Tournament win, pulling away to an 81-70 victory Tuesday night and ending Temple coach Fran Dunphy’s career in the First Four.

The 11th-seeded Bruins (27-5) play Maryland on Thursday in the East Region.

DAYTON, Ohio — Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson rallied to win its first ever NCAA Tournament game, taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in the tourney opener on Tuesday night.

Edge was 7 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line, and Jahil Jenkins scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for the Knights (21-13), who advanced out of the First Four to play No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

PHILADELPHIA — Saint Joseph’s University has fired head basketball coach Phil Martelli after 24 seasons.

The Philadelphia school made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Martelli became head coach in 1995 after 10 years as an assistant.

In 2003-2004, he was named AP coach of the year after leading Jameer Nelson and the Hawks to an undefeated season. The Hawks reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2016. But they’ve had three straight losing seasons since, finishing 14-19 this season.

NBA

LOS ANGELES — Doc Rivers is denying rumors that he’s interested in leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to coach the Lakers.

The LeBron James-led Lakers are 31-39 under coach Luke Walton, whose job status is widely believed to be in jeopardy.

Rivers is so eager to tamp down the speculation that he says paperwork on a new contract extension is already being worked on.

HOCKEY

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will get a chance to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Russian-born captain and playoff MVP and his teammates are continuing the NHL tradition of visiting the sitting president after some recent champions in other leagues have chosen not to.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tate Martell practiced with the Miami Hurricanes for the first time on Tuesday.

Martell is eligible to play for the Hurricanes this season and will not have to sit out the customary transfer year, after the NCAA approved a waiver for the former Ohio State quarterback. Miami announced the verdict about three hours after the Hurricanes’ first spring practice and first under new head coach Manny Diaz.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO — Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, is resigning amid a bribery scandal that investigators suspect helped Tokyo land next year’s Olympics.

Takeda announced Tuesday he will stand down when his term ends in June, but he denied corruption allegations against him.

Takeda is also a powerful International Olympic Committee member and the head of its marketing commission. He holds the IOC spot by virtue of the Japanese presidency.

LAW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders. The men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service and attend a class on prostitution’s dangers and how it perpetuates human trafficking, spokesman Mike Edmondson said. They must also be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and pay a court fee of $5,000 per count. Kraft, 77, was charged with two counts last month.

In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.

