HOCKEY

NEW YORK — The Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders have swept their opening round playoff series.

The Blue Jackets defeated Tampa Bay 7-3 Tuesday night, sweeping the Lightning, who had one of the best regular seasons ever.

Tampa Bay became the first team in the expansion era, which began in 1967-68, to go winless in the first round of the playoffs after leading the league in points during the regular season.

And what a season it was. Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for wins with 62 and amassed 128 points, fourth in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, didn’t clinch the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot until the 81st game. It marked the first time Columbus has won a playoff series.

The Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 Tuesday to complete a 4-0 sweep in another Eastern Conference series. Josh Bailey set up Brock Nelson’s go-ahead goal late in the first period and added an empty-net score with 38 seconds remaining as the Islanders easily captured the franchise’s second playoff series victory in 26 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov is in the concussion protocol after Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin punched him, sending his head crashing onto the ice.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that he assumes Svechnikov, who was wearing a helmet, will miss Game 4 of the best-of-seven series Thursday night. He added he’s “going to be real careful” and is “certainly not going to rush him back.”

The two Russians fought with 9:01 left in the first period of Carolina’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 Monday night. In the first playoff fight of his 14-year career, Ovechkin floored Svechnikov with a right hook that left the 19-year-old wobbly and in need of help getting to the dressing room.

LOS ANGELES — Todd McLellan has been hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

McLellan replaces Willie Desjardins, who wasn’t retained after he replaced John Stevens early in the season and presided over the Kings’ slump to the NHL’s second-worst record. Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 in its worst season since 2007-08.

McLellan spent seven years as the coach of the San Jose Sharks, making six playoff appearances from 2009-14 in his first NHL head coaching job. He then spent nearly four seasons in charge of the Edmonton Oilers, but was fired Nov. 20 after a 9-10-1 start.

McLellan has 434 career victories behind the bench. He also was a candidate for the vacancy in Buffalo.

NFL

RENTON, Wash. — Russell Wilson is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks as the highest paid player in the NFL.

Wilson posted a video on social media early Tuesday saying, “Seattle, we got a deal,” shortly after agreeing to a $140 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks, his agent Mark Rodgers told The Associated Press. Wilson’s new deal runs through the 2023 season and includes a $65 million signing bonus, a no-trade clause and $107 million in guaranteed money.

Wilson’s per year average of $35 million tops Aaron Rodgers’ average annual salary of $33.5 million as part of the $134 million extension he signed last year with the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson’s current $87.6 million, four-year deal was signed at the beginning of training camp in 2015 and was set to expire after next season.

CHICAGO — Bears tight end Zach Miller has decided to retire after nearly losing his left leg on a gruesome play two years ago.

Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Miller posted on Instagram that it was time “to move on from playing the game of football.”

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers’ Powder Blues are finally here to stay.

The Los Angeles Chargers will wear their historic powder-blue jerseys as their primary home uniforms in the upcoming season. The franchise announced the long-anticipated move Tuesday, acquiescing to years of fan demand for the eye-catching change.

The franchise has worn variations of the unusual jersey since its 1960 inaugural season in Los Angeles and throughout the following dozen seasons in San Diego.

BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. — DeMarcus Cousins has a torn left quadriceps muscle that will sideline the Golden State center indefinitely, a devastating injury that the Warriors feared was serious when he went down in the first quarter of their first-round playoff loss to the Clippers.

An MRI exam Tuesday morning on Cousins’ left leg revealed the tear. The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors said Cousins will begin rehabilitation immediately and updates will be “provided as appropriate.”

Coach Steve Kerr said after the Warriors’ 135-131 Game 2 loss on Monday night that Cousins would be out for a significant period.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA — Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday at Independence Hall with a cast of All-Stars past and present on stage behind him. Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and six-time All-Star Bryce Harper were the last two speakers to address the crowd.

This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The 1976 All-Star Game was played at Veterans Stadium to mark the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the 1996 All-Star Game also was played at the Vet, which stood in the same sports complex in South Philadelphia. The 1943 and 1952 games were at Shibe Park.

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball is investigating a racist message sent to Chicago Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. on social media this month.

Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, calls the language “reprehensible” and says it “cannot be tolerated in our game or society.” He says the team supports Major League Baseball’s effort “to identify the person responsible.” The Athletic first reported the investigation.

Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after he had trouble with his motion and got off to a tough start this season. The 27-year-old right-hander went 3-2 with a career-low 2.60 ERA in 58 games last year.

LAW

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge expressed shock at the severity of injuries found on a 5-year-old girl whose death led to murder and child abuse charges against her mother and mother’s former NFL player boyfriend.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson denied bail Tuesday to Amy Taylor and former running back Cierre Wood pending a May 21 preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Michelle Jobe said a grand jury is expected to hear evidence about the April 9 death of La’Ryah Davis.

The Clark County coroner determined she had a lacerated liver, broken ribs and died of multiple injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Wood played for Houston, New England, Buffalo, and in the Canadian Football League.

