INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 24 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 110-99 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory.

Oladipo added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Turner finished with six rebounds and two blocks. He also halted the Knicks’ momentum on a fast break in the fourth quarter, sprinting across the court to disrupt Emmanuel Mudiay’s layup attempt that would have cut the Pacers’ lead to four points late in the game.

Enes Kanter finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points and Mudiay finished with 18.

The Pacers led by as many as 10 in the first half, but only led 56-53 at halftime.

It was tied at 81 with about 9 minutes remaining before Indiana scored seven straight points for an 88-81 lead. New York made a late run but the Pacers held on to improve to 20-10.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) shoots while defended by New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Indianapolis. (R Brent Smith/Associated Press)

Knicks: Kanter had his 20th double-double of the season. . Mudiay has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 16 games . New York fell to 5-12 on the road.

Pacers: Lead the season series against New York 2-0. . The Pacers became the fourth team to reach the 20-win mark on the season. . Indiana moved within percentage points of Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference standings . Indiana is 14-3 against conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Pacers: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.

