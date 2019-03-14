Minnesota Timberwolves (32-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (38-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Minnesota meet at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Jazz are 6-8 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah is seventh in the league with 36 defensive rebounds per game, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.1.

The Timberwolves are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Jazz took home a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 27. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is shooting 65.1 percent and averaging 15.4 points. Derrick Favors is shooting 57.3 percent and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 24.6 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Derrick Rose has averaged 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118.9 points, 46 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 50 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: day to day (knee).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (right knee inflammation), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (left quad contusion), Jeff Teague: day to day (left foot inflammation), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: day to day (right elbow soreness).

