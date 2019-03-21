Utah Jazz (42-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-48, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 13-22 at home. Atlanta allows the most points in the league, giving up 118.6 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 47.3 percent.

The Jazz are 19-17 on the road. Utah is 40-17 when scoring more than 100 points. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taurean Prince leads the Hawks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.3 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Trae Young has averaged 22.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 23.6 points and has added 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Joe Ingles has averaged 7.3 assists and scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.8 assists, eight steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 118.9 points, 50.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (right knee pain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

