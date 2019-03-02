Milwaukee Bucks (47-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks take on the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have gone 20-10 in home games. Utah ranks seventh in the league with 36 defensive rebounds per game, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.1.

The Bucks have gone 22-9 away from home. Milwaukee averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 22-8 when turning the ball over more than opponents. The Bucks took home a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Jan. 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell leads the Jazz with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 22.9 points while shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc. Gobert is shooting 69.2 percent and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 17.8 points and totaled 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 50.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Raul Neto: day to day (hamstring), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (left hamstring tightness).

Bucks Injuries: Donte DiVincenzo: out (bilateral heel bursitis), Sterling Brown: out (wrist), George Hill: out (adductor).

