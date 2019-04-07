Utah Jazz (49-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-44, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Jazz take on Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 21-18 at home. Los Angeles is third in the NBA with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game, led by LeBron James averaging 7.4.

The Jazz are 21-18 in road games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.1. The Jazz won the last meeting between these two teams 115-100 on March 27. Gobert led Utah to the win with a 22-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee ranks fourth on the Lakers scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Rajon Rondo has averaged 5.3 rebounds and added 9.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gobert leads the Jazz with 12.9 rebounds and averages 15.7 points. Joe Ingles has averaged 7.3 assists and scored 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 49.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Josh Hart: out for season (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: out for season (groin).

Jazz Injuries: Kyle Korver: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (left ankle soreness), Dante Exum: out (right knee pain), Ricky Rubio: out (left quad contusion), Derrick Favors: out (back), Jae Crowder: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.