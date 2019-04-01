Charlotte Hornets (35-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (46-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Charlotte trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Jazz have gone 26-12 in home games. Utah is 31-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets have gone 11-26 away from home. Charlotte is 19-20 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Jazz won 119-111 in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 30. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points and Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 12.9 rebounds and averages 15.7 points. Mitchell has averaged 22.9 points and collected 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 25 points and has added 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Miles Bridges is shooting 49.1 percent and has averaged 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.7 points, 49.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Raul Neto: day to day (lip/concussion), Dante Exum: out (right knee pain), Derrick Favors: out (back spasms), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (eye contusion).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (left knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.