Los Angeles Lakers (33-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (44-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Jazz are 26-20 in Western Conference games. Utah is eighth in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 12.8.

The Lakers are 13-24 in road games. Los Angeles is 14-22 in games decided by 10 points or more. In their last meeting on Jan. 11, the Jazz won 113-95. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Rubio leads the Jazz with 6.1 assists and scores 12.7 points per game. Mitchell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 8.2 assists while scoring 27.4 points per game. JaVale McGee has averaged 13.8 points and added 9.9 rebounds while shooting 64.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 107 points, 45 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (right knee pain).

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: day to day (ankle), Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (undisclosed), Josh Hart: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.