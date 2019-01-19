CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Jeremy Lamb hit three-points and had 18 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Phoenix Suns 135-115 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

Charlotte shot 54.5 percent from the field and made 16 of 34 3-point attempts in the wire-to-wire victory en route to its season-high points total.

Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez added nine points and 13 rebounds to help the Hornets outrebound the Suns 53-26.

Devin Booker had 32 points and 11 assists for the Suns. They have lost 10 of their last 12 games and fell to 4-19 on the road.

The Hornets raced to a 29-11 lead, making 10 of 14 shots from the field behind the backcourt duo of Walker and Lamb. They combined for 18 points in the quarter on 7 of 10 shooting.

Charlotte extended its lead to 23 by the end of the third quarter.



Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (15) drives past Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

TIP INS

Suns: Once again started three rookies in Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and De’Anthony Melton. .. After an early dunk by Biyombo over Ayton, Booker yelled “Get big!” at his teammate.

Hornets: Honored former Hornets small forward Glen Rice at halftime as part of their 30-year anniversary celebration. Rice is the team’s career leader in 3-point percentage and is the only Hornets player to play in three All-Star games. An emotional Rice said “Wow! Wow! Wow!” after being given a key to the city, and told fans, “I hope I made you proud.”

UP NEXT

Suns: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

Hornets: At Indiana on Sunday night.

