OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors center Damian Jones underwent surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle.

Golden State said Friday that Jones had the procedure Wednesday in Chicago, performed by Dr. Benjamin Domb. Jones is expected to begin the rehab process in six weeks with a timetable to be determined based on his progress.

Jones, a third-year pro out of Vanderbilt who developed in the G League last season to emerge as the starter for the two-time defending NBA champions, was injured Saturday at Detroit.

The 23-year-old Jones started in 22 of his 24 games, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes. Golden State had an opening at center following the offseason departures of JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West.

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) pass ass Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

