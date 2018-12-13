OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors star Stephen Curry didn’t mean it.

Curry told ESPN this week he was joking when he questioned on a podcast whether astronauts landed on the moon, comments that sent social media into a tizzy.

He also said he will accept NASA’s invitation to tour the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast,” Curry told ESPN. “(Then) I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a fake-moon-landing truther,’ whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.

“But in terms of the reaction that I’ve gotten, I am definitely going to take (NASA) up on their offer.”

