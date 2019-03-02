Orlando Magic guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) and forward Wesley Iwundu (25) fight for the loose ball with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) as Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Reinhold Matay/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Klay Thompson will miss Golden State’s game against the 76ers with a sore right knee.

Thompson has missed only two games this season, both against the Sixers. Alfonzo McKinnie started in Thompson’s place on Saturday night.

Thompson was hurt in Thursday’s loss at Orlando.

“He hurt it during the game. He banged his knee on the floor,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It didn’t really hurt him until (Friday) morning. It’s inflamed enough where it didn’t make sense to play him tonight.”

Thompson will likely need an MRI on the knee.

