OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors general manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr.

Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him “whatever he wants.”

Myers says: “I’d love to have him 10 years. He’s earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. ... That shouldn’t be a long negotiation.”

Kerr has one year remaining on his original five-year contract, so he would receive a multiyear extension — and Kerr wants to coach Golden State for the long haul, perhaps for another decade if he can.

Myers wants to keep as much of the core of the two-time defending champions intact while also realizing the Warriors will be a younger team without the same veteran presence.

Key reserve David West is contemplating retirement.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.