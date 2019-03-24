Detroit Pistons (37-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (49-23, second in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Detroit square off in non-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 25-11 at home. Golden State is first in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game, led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.

The Pistons have gone 14-22 away from home. Detroit is third in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.3. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 27 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Green is shooting 46.5 percent and averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 11 points per game and shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Blake Griffin has averaged five assists and scored 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 43 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: out (rest), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Stephen Curry: out (rest), Shaun Livingston: out (rest).

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

