Cleveland Cavaliers (11-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Cleveland after losing three straight games.

The Wizards are 15-21 against conference opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the league with 26.1 assists per game. John Wall leads the Wizards averaging 8.7.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 4-3 in one-possession games. The two teams meet for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 24.9 points and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wizards. Jeff Green is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jordan Clarkson has averaged 16.6 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton has averaged 1.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 49.8 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: day to day (ankle), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (toe).

