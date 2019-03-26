Washington Wizards (30-44, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-41, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 19-17 at home. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference with 19.3 fast break points, led by LeBron James averaging 5.4.

The Wizards have gone 8-28 away from home. Washington is 4-4 in one-possession games. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists. JaVale McGee has averaged 13.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 64.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards averaging 25.9 points and has added 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Bobby Portis has averaged 7.9 rebounds and added 14.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 107 points, 45 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: day to day (ankle), Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Josh Hart: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: day to day (knee).

Wizards Injuries: Trevor Ariza: day to day (strained left groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.