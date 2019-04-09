Boston Celtics (48-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-49, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Boston looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Wizards are 22-18 on their home court. Washington ranks sixth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game. John Wall leads the Wizards averaging 8.7.

The Celtics are 34-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5 percent from deep. Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is second on the Wizards with 5.5 assists and scores 25.7 points per game. Thomas Bryant is shooting 64.8 percent and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Terry Rozier has shot 38.4 percent and is averaging 8.8 points for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward is shooting 47.4 percent and has averaged 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 44 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 45 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Jordan McRae: day to day (sore left achilles), Jabari Parker: day to day (left knee), Trevor Ariza: out (groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Celtics Injuries: Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (foot), Jaylen Brown: day to day (low back spasms), Al Horford: out (left knee soreness), Aron Baynes: out (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (oblique), Daniel Theis: day to day (foot), Jayson Tatum: out (shin), Gordon Hayward: out (left ankle soreness), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Marcus Morris: out (right patellar tendinopathy).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.