Orlando Magic (31-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Orlando aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Wizards are 20-12 on their home court. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points and shooting 47 percent.

The Magic are 6-5 against Southeast Division teams. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 42.6 points in the paint per game. The Wizards earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 25. Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 25.8 points while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jabari Parker is shooting 54.2 percent and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Vucevic has averaged 20.7 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Magic. Aaron Gordon has averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 119.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (ribs), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.