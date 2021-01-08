For a team that’s said more than once it will not accept moral victories, Washington has only two actual victories through its first nine games of the campaign.

The Wizards trimmed a yawning 28-point gap in the third quarter to four in the fourth but closed out their four-game trip 2-2.

It was yet another spectacular performance from star guard Bradley Beal, who scored 41 points on 16-for-29 shooting to balance out an off night from backcourt mate Russell Westbrook. The nine-time all-star scored 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the field and had eight assists but seven turnovers.

Boston (7-3) was missing three frontcourt players after center Robert Williams III tested positive for the coronavirus and forwards Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson were held out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

But their absences were no matter. Beal’s childhood friend Jayson Tatum led the team with 32 points and Jaylen Brown had 27.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Wizards had turned an abysmal first half into a pitched battle on a three-pointer from Rui Hachimura. Minutes later, back-to-back buckets from Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans made it a five-point game with 3:10 to play, but the Wizards let Boston have three chances at a field goal on the other end before Brown finally hit a three to bump the gap up to eight.

The game was out of reach after that, despite a mighty effort from Washington to right the ship after halftime.

Coach Scott Brooks wasn’t the only one in the Wizards’ huddle hanging his head when the Celtics led by 28 with 8:28 left in the third quarter. Boston had authored a 12-2 run that began with 82 seconds left in the first half, and Washington looked lost with the starters on court.

Brooks, looking for any kind of spark, reached deep into his bench and called on Garrison Mathews, the shooting guard on a two-way contract who has played in two games all season. Mathews came in for starting forward Deni Avdija and minutes later, third-string center Moe Wagner checked in when Westbrook checked out.

The energy off the bench did the trick. Boston faded just enough while Beal shot 6-for-11 from the field for 19 points in the third quarter, Mathews added a four-point boost and Hachimura played much more efficiently. The second-year pro made just a single bucket before halftime but shot 3 for 5 from the field in the third quarter.

It was Hachimura’s three-pointer off an assist from Westbrook that made it 99-95 Boston with less than eight minutes to play.

Though the Wizards improved after halftime, their first-half play landed them in a deep hole for the second straight game.

Even with a depleted frontcourt, Boston dominated the paint in a critical stretch of the first half. With Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Thompson out, the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall — playing on a two-way contract — saw 10 minutes before halftime in which he acted as a human fly-swatter with his eight-foot wingspan. He covered the lane with ease and had three blocks in his first six minutes.

Washington shot 36.4 percent in the second quarter and didn’t attempt a single free throw.

Fall was part of the reason Washington’s five-point deficit at the end of the first quarter ballooned into a 21-point hole late in the second quarter.

After a rocky opening stretch, Brooks had brought in backup wing Isaac Bonga to play with the starters for the first time since he saw garbage minutes in a New Year’s Day win against Minnesota. Bonga was assigned to try to slow down Tatum.