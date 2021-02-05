Such was the severity of the Washington Wizards’ 122-95 loss to the Miami Heat.

Beal’s rare off night made the loss feel even more miserable as the Wizards fell to 5-14 and bungled their shot at notching back-to-back wins for just the second time this season. The guard, who leads the NBA in scoring and had the most all-star fan votes of any Eastern Conference guard by a healthy margin when the league released its first voting totals Thursday, had his lowest scoring game since he had seven points on Dec. 23, 2018.

He matched that tally Friday, scoring seven points while missing 13 of his 14 shots from the floor, including missing six of seven from beyond the arc. His deep ball in the third quarter was his lone field goal and the game marked the first one this year in which he failed to score at least 25 points, ending his record-breaking streak.

Without Beal to prop up the team and with Russell Westbrook offering a mediocre 13 points in his stead, Washington had next to no chance at matching Heat center Bam Adebayo and his supporting cast. Kendrick Nunn had a game-high 25 points, but it was Adebayo’s 21-point performance — including an astounding 11-for-11 from the free throw line in the first quarter — that got the Heat up and running with a new rotation Coach Erik Spoelstra debuted Friday, in part to contend with Westbrook.

Goran Dragic started, Tyler Herro came off the bench, and the switch worked — Miami shot 49 percent from the field, 43 percent from three and successfully shrouded Beal in bodies nearly every time he touched the ball.

The all-star guard has said all week that the team’s biggest issue is its inconsistent performances. The Wizards showed off capable defense in a win Wednesday and shoddy defending Friday, closed out strong in the fourth quarter of a thrilling win Sunday and fell apart down the stretch in a loss on Tuesday. The only steady habit Washington seems to have are its poor starts.

In that category, Friday’s game was the worst of the bunch — the Wizards fell into a 28-point hole in the first half with Beal fading into the background.