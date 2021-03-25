Bradley Beal had a team-high 26 points and nine assists, while Hachimura added 21 points and nine rebounds. Starting guard Garrison Mathews had 16 points, and Westbrook had another double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

But the Knicks (23-22) were determined and found their shooting range in the second half, especially down the stretch — and their defense never let up.

“[The Knicks] played with desperation. They had us on our heels, and we couldn’t get good looks,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “And then we were fouling too much. Got them on the free throw line way too many times. They’re a physical team. They’re a physical team before you even get the ball, which, I don’t know. Point of emphasis says you’re not supposed to do that. But they are physical, that’s how they play, that’s their style. You’ve got to make an adjustment.”

The Wizards (15-28) were in control midway through the third quarter, benefiting from the hosts’ cold shooting and a willingness to get to the rim. But New York clawed its way back with a very similar game plan.

“I put this one on my shoulders, I’ve got to close the game out. We were in position to win; we came out with the right focus, right energy,” Beal said. “. . . Rui was making it tough on [Knicks ­all-star Julius Randle], he made it tough on him the whole game. He didn’t get going until he made the last like two or three shots — which were big shots, by the way. We came out with the right mind-set; we played the right way. But once halftime crept around, we reverted back to old ways.”

The Knicks slowed Washington down and capitalized on turnovers after halftime, resulting in 24 points for New York. That, coupled with a quiet third quarter from Beal — he went 0 for 5 from the field — allowed New York to inch its way back in the game before RJ Barrett grabbed a bad pass from Beal, drew a foul on the other end and tied the game with a three-point play. The Knicks controlled the game from then on, getting two rare jumpers from Randle to assist the comeback. His 13 points came at exactly the right moments — as Washington’s primary scorers faded.

Westbrook shot 3 of 15 from the field, with all of the makes before halftime.

“He didn’t shoot the ball well, I don’t know if it was them,” Brooks said. “He was getting clean looks. You’re going to have some nights where you don’t make shots. He was on a nice little roll before these two games. . . . Most of them were open looks, just missed them.”

Alec Burks led New York with 27 points off the bench, and Barrett had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points.

Early on, it appeared as though the Wizards had received a breath of new life — maybe it was the promise of new arrivals to the roster. Ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, Washington brought in a wing defender and a big man to help fortify the team’s wan defense.

The Wizards’ first half featured a 180-degree turnaround from their start Tuesday. This time, they showed up and were aggressive from tip-off. The Knicks shot just 32 percent — they had only 16 field goals — in the first half and were even worse from long range, hitting just one three-pointer.

On the other end, Washington scored in bunches, got the necessary contributions from its bench and drew fouls. Raul Neto had six points to go along with his ever-active defense, and Robin Lopez added eight points to supplement some smart post play.