The problem in a 121-119 loss was familiar for the Wizards: Their three-point shooting let them down. And now they’re riding a five-game losing streak, matching their worst stretch since they started the season 0-5.

Washington (14-25) had the requisite individual performances to stand up to Sacramento. The Wizards got strong games from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, as usual, but also from forward Rui Hachimura and center Alex Len, exactly the type of support players the Wizards have lacked.

But they shot 16 percent (4 for 25) from beyond the arc, their worst three-point shooting performance since November 2018, when Washington hit 3 of 18 in a game against Brooklyn. And despite a six-point personal run from Westbrook to knot the game at 119 with 22.6 seconds remaining, they couldn’t execute on their final chance.

“We haven’t shot the ball well all year,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said, citing his team’s 34.7 percent average from long range, fifth worst in the league. “We’re in the bottom, and I keep saying it — I believe in it — we’re going to turn the corner. We made a little jump the last few games, and this, I mean this was as bad as it can get, I mean, 4 for 25. Arguably one of the best shooters [Davis Bertans] is 2 for 8, and our best player [Beal] is 0 for 5. We’ve got to be better. This is a three-point shooting league, and then we’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Down two with a chance to tie and less than a second to play, Washington needed two timeouts to set up an inbounds play. But the sequence that broke down when Westbrook’s inbounds pass bounced harmlessly out of bounds for the last of the Wizards’ 15 turnovers.

Asked if the final possession involved a communication issue, Westbrook shrugged and offered an eye roll. “That’s my bad, I’ll take that,” he said.

Brooks said he thought Westbrook was expecting Raul Neto to pop out, with Beal locked up. But he didn’t attribute the loss to the final second of an otherwise successful fourth quarter.

“You don’t just lose it in the last 0.7 seconds, you lose it throughout the game. That’s why it’s so important when you have a team that’s committed possession by possession,” Brooks said. “And we will be there one day, but at times, we take some of these possessions for granted. We’re not doing it on purpose, we’re just not locked in.”

Beal led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 12 for 20 from the field, and added six rebounds and five assists. Westbrook had his 12th triple-double of the season with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Hachimura had 17 points but, like Beal, was fallow from beyond the arc, missing his three attempts.

De’Aaron Fox, whose fadeaway jumper over Beal with 1.3 seconds remaining put the Kings (16-24) ahead for good, led six Kings in double figures with 28 points.

Washington shot 48.9 percent overall to Sacramento’s 44.1 percent, but the Kings’ three-point shooting — not entirely impressive, at 30.3 percent — was more than enough to put them over the top. The Wizards’ turnovers also resulted in 26 points.

Brooks attributed the result to inconsistent focus that infected both the offense and defense. To Beal, lackadaisical defense led to poor three-point shooting.

Inconsistent defense, Beal said, is leading to Washington’s wild swings. The team had a stretch of seven wins in eight games last month. Now they’ve lost seven of eight.

Explaining the difference in those results, Westbrook said: “Defending. I mean there’s a lot of different things, but overall our defense is not what it was.”

