PRO FOOTBALL

IRVING, Texas — Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL won’t pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league’s handling of those investigations.

Speaking after owners held their annual winter meeting, Goodell said the NFL’s approach to dealing with domestic violence is “extraordinary” and that the league has some of the highest standards of any organization.

The NFL came under scrutiny again when surveillance video showed former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. Hunt wasn’t disciplined before the video was released by TMZ.

After the video came out, Hunt was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, the equivalent of suspending him indefinitely with pay. The Chiefs waived him almost immediately after that.

Goodell said the hotel and police in Cleveland declined to release the video to the league.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Joe Flacco has lost his job as Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback and will be the backup Sunday for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.

Flacco is finally healthy after missing the past four games with a right hip injury. The Ravens went 3-1 during his absence under rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, and coach John Harbaugh has decided to stick with the first-round draft pick with Baltimore striving to end a three-year playoff drought.

Jackson will start when the Ravens (7-6) host Tampa Bay (5-8).

The 33-year-old Flacco has been a starter since his rookie season in 2008 and was Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens beat San Francisco to end the 2012 season. He has played in 163 games, all in a starting role. Flacco maintained that role for the first nine games this season, but hasn’t played since sustaining a hip injury in a loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4.

BASEBALL

LAS VEGAS — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a back-loaded $50 million, three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022.

McCutchen gets $10 million next season, $17 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021. The Phillies have a $15 million option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.

The 32-year-old was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.

McCutchen spent nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year.

McCutchen has 223 homers, a .287 average and 790 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Nationals traded Tanner Roark to the Cincinnati Reds for another right-hander named Tanner, less proven Tanner Rainey.

There have been only a handful of big league players over the years with the first name of Tanner, and this was the first time two of them got traded for each other.

The 32-year-old Roark led the National League in losses last season, going 9-15 with a 4.34 ERA. He is 64-54 in six years, all with Washington.

Roark made $6,475,000 last year and is eligible for arbitration. He can become a free agent after next season.

Rainey, who turns 26 on Christmas Day, made his big league debut last season. He didn’t have a decision and posted a 24.43 ERA in eight relief outings for the Reds. Rainey spent most of the season at Triple-A Louisville, going 7-2 with a 2.65 ERA and three saves in 44 appearances.

LAS VEGAS — Al Helfer, who broadcast games on radio for the “Mutual Game of the Day” in the 1950s, won the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting by baseball’s Hall of Fame and Museum.

Helfer, who died in 1975, will be recognized on July 20 at Cooperstown, New York, as part of the Hall’s induction weekend.

He called 14 no-hitters and memorable events that included Gabby Hartnett’s Homer in the Gloamin’ in 1938 and Bobby Thomson’s NL pennant-winning home run in 1951.

LAS VEGAS — The Colorado Rockies hired Dave Magadan as hitting coach after finishing with the lowest batting average in team history.

Magadan has been a big league hitting coach for the last 16 seasons, including the past three with Arizona. The Rockies batted .256 this year with hitting coach Duane Espy.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren was fined $15,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language toward an official following his ejection from a game. The incident occurred in the second quarter of the Suns’ 123-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO — A former Sacramento Kings top executive agreed to plead guilty to siphoning $13.4 million from the team to buy Southern California beachfront properties, court records showed.

Federal prosecutors in Sacramento simultaneously filed felony fraud charges and a plea agreement signed by former chief revenue officer Jeffrey David admitting to forging the team president’s signature to divert sponsorship payments to a bank account he controlled. Court records showed David agreed to relinquish the properties, which have been sold for $14.8 million, and the team is expected to recoup the stolen funds.

David, 44, is expected to plead guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in January and faces at least two years in prison, court records show.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime NHL referee Paul Stewart was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame along with David Poile, general manager of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, three-time Olympic medalist and U.S. national team captain Natalie Darwitz, former Michigan coach Red Berenson and the late Leland “Hago” Harrington.

SAILING

SAN DIEGO — Stars & Stripes Team USA was accepted as a challenger for the 2021 America’s Cup, promising to have an all-American squad in a competition where nationality has mattered little in recent decades.

The name is a nod to Dennis Conner, who won the America’s Cup four times, the final two with boats named Stars & Stripes.

Stars & Stripes Team USA was co-founded by professional sailors Taylor Canfield, one of the world’s top match-racing skippers, and Mike Buckley.

The team is backed by the Long Beach Yacht Club, which hosts the prestigious Congressional Cup match-racing regatta. Canfield has won the Congressional Cup four times in the last five years.

Stars & Stripes Team USA is the fifth challenger to be accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Club for the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland. It joins Challenger of Record Luna Rossa of Italy, the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic, INEOS Team UK and Malta Altus Challenge in the group that will contend for the Prada Cup and the right to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup match.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.