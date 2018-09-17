BASKETBALL

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame career is not over yet.

Wade has decided to return to the Miami Heat and play a 16th NBA season, making his announcement Sunday night. Wade spent the last 2 1/2 months weighing his options, and retirement was a serious possibility.

Instead, he’ll be back in Miami after all — likely on a $2.4 million, one-year deal.

Wade returned to the Heat in a trade last February, after spending the 2016-17 season with Chicago and the start of last season with Cleveland. He appeared in 26 games with Miami last season including playoffs, all off the bench and averaging 12.9 points.

SEATTLE — Fans whooped and cheered as they celebrated the Seattle Storm’s third WNBA championship during a parade and rally.

The mood was electric Sunday as trolleys carried players and coaches on a route that began at the Space Needle and arrived at KeyArena just as the rain fell.

Aboard one trolley, Storm forward Breanna Stewart pumped the championship trophy into the air and smiled. It was just one of three trophies that the players displayed along the parade, one for each of the team’s three titles.

Fans in yellow and green jerseys lined the streets and later packed into KeyArena.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told KING-TV that the team is an inspiration to everyone in Seattle.

The Storm beat the Washington Mystics in a three-game sweep in the finals.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Justin Patton is sidelined indefinitely after injuring his right foot during a workout.

The Timberwolves said Sunday that Patton will undergo surgery.

The 6-foot-11 center played in one game for Minnesota last season, scoring two points and recording one steal in about four minutes on April 1 against Utah.

Patton appeared in 38 games for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for Minnesota’s G League affiliate.

BUCHAREST, Romania — Two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition, Romanian authorities said Sunday.

Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila, were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals.

Braila County Emergency Hospital spokeswoman Alina Neacsu told The Associated Press both men underwent emergency surgery at the hospital early Sunday. She said McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and was “stable” and in intensive care. She said Bowie suffered multiple abdominal wounds, correcting reports that he had suffered a perforated lung. She said both had “perforated wounds” but could not say how they were caused.

Bowie was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest. “We are a small hospital and it was better for him to be transferred,” Neacsu said, adding that his condition is “unpredictable.”

A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on Bowie’s medical status, citing patient privacy.

Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNDATED — LSU has surged to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after its second victory of September against a highly ranked team, and Wisconsin has tumbled to 18 after becoming the first top-10 team to be upset by an unranked team.

Top-ranked Alabama strengthened its hold on No. 1 on Sunday , receiving a season-high 58 first-place votes from the media panel. Clemson slipped out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season. Georgia moved up a spot to second behind the Crimson Tide, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the ranking. Clemson is third with three first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma.

LSU has now gone from No. 25 to start the season to No. 6 in three weeks.

NFL

CLEVELAND — Josh Gordon’s troubled tenure with the Cleveland Browns has ended.

The Browns announced Saturday night that it intends to release the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, whose immense talent has been overshadowed by substance abuse that has derailed a promising career.

The stunning news came just hours after the Browns said Gordon would miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a mysterious hamstring injury. Gordon has been suspended by the NFL for most of the past four seasons because of multiple drug violations, and the Browns have been supportive of the 27-year-old for years as he tried to get his life together.

HOCKEY

CALGARY, Alberta — Clay Riddell, the billionaire oilman and co-owner of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, has died. He was 81.

The Flames and Paramount Resources confirmed his death Sunday, with the oil and natural gas company saying he died Saturday.

“We mourn the passing of a great man of industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency along with our city, province and country. His legacies to all of us are immeasurable. To his family our gratitude, respect and deepest sympathy,” Flames vice chairman and CEO Ken King said in a statement.

Riddell joined team’s ownership in 2003 after spending much of his life building oil and gas companies, including Paramount Resources.

“On behalf of the National Hockey League and our board of governors we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Clay Riddell,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Clay’s passion and commitment to his city and beloved Flames will be deeply missed.”

Forbes pegged Riddell’s fortune at $1.2 billion in its ranking of the world’s wealthiest people.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking a leave of absence to be with his family following the death of his father, George.

The Penguins said George Sullivan, 81, passed away on Saturday in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Assistant coach Jacques Martin will run the day-to-day operations of the coaching staff while Sullivan is away.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA — Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson may miss the rest of the season after reinjuring his right wrist while batting in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Hellickson sprained his right on Aug. 15 when he landed awkwardly while covering home plate after throwing a wild pitch at St. Louis.

He made his first appearance since and got hurt again. The 2011 AL Rookie of the Year is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday.

Hellickson missed 22 games in June because of a right hamstring strain. He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts.

TENNIS

ZADAR, Croatia — Chair umpire Carlos Ramos issued a code violation to Croatia after Marin Cilic slammed his racket to the clay and mangled the frame during a Davis Cup loss to Sam Querrey of the United States.

Since it was the first violation of the match, it was only a warning. No points were deducted and Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

“Usually when you break a racket you get a code violation,” Cilic said.

Ramos was also the umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka during last weekend’s U.S. Open final. The American great argued she wasn’t being treated the same as some male players.

TRACK AND FIELD

PARIS — On a spectacular day for track and field fans, Kevin Mayer of France set a decathlon world record in front of a home crowd, just hours after Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record in Berlin.

Competing at the Decastar event in southwestern France, world champion Mayer amassed a total of 9,126 points, improving on the previous record of 9,045 set by American athlete Ashton Eaton at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Earlier, Kipchoge clocked 2:01:39 at the Berlin Marathon.

The 33-year-old overturned the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by 1 minute, 18 seconds.

Kipchoge became the first person to finish a marathon in less than 2 hours and 2 minutes.

OLYMPICS

UNDATED — An Olympic champion who is one of the most high-profile athletes in the anti-doping movement stepped down from a key review panel a day after that panel surprisingly recommended reinstatement of Russia’s anti-doping agency.

Beckie Scott told The Associated Press she left her position on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s six-person compliance review committee. Her departure came after WADA made changes to some of the most stringent requirements to bring RUSADA back into compliance following a nearly three-year suspension.

The WADA executive committee meets next week to decide whether to accept the review panel’s recommendation.

