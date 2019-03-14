Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a 3 point shot during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (June Frantz Hunt/Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in his 26th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-96 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the 130th triple-double of his career.

Paul George scored 25 points and Jerami Grant added 15 for the Thunder, looking to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points for the Nets, who won their previous four games.

HEAT 108, PISTONS 74

MIAMI — Justise Winslow scored 16 points and Miami opened the second half with a 21-0 run on the way to an easy win over Detroit.

It was the biggest spurt and largest victory margin this season for the Heat, who are trying to hang on in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Dion Waiters scored 14 points and Dwyane Wade had 11.

Blake Griffin scored 13 points for the Pistons, who have dropped consecutive games for the first time since late January.

Miami (32-35) is still No. 8 in the East, two games ahead of No. 9 Orlando and two games back of No. 7 Detroit.

Andre Drummond fouled out with 6:30 left and finished with five points and nine rebounds — snapping his run of 19 consecutive double-doubles, which left him tied with Bob Lanier for the Pistons record.

WIZARDS 100, MAGIC 90

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington made up a little ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win over Orlando.

Jabari Parker added eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the 11th-place Wizards move within 1 1/2 games of the ninth-place Magic. Washington improved to 2-0 on its five-game homestand and remained 3½ games behind Miami for the final postseason spot.

Bryant and Parker each went 9 of 12 from the field off the bench, with Bryant’s performance coming one game after he was limited to two points and a single rebound in 14 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which has lost four of five.

HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 111

ATLANTA — John Collins had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 22 points and Atlanta snapped Memphis’ three-game winning streak.

It marked the most points that the Grizzlies, who lead the NBA in scoring defense, have allowed this season.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 33 points and Mike Conley finished with 20 for the sluggish Grizzlies, who never had a lead.

___

