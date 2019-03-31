Charlotte Hornets (35-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (51-24, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets play the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are 26-11 on their home court. Golden State averages 14.2 turnovers and is 23-14 in games when they turn the ball over more than their opponent.

The Hornets have gone 11-25 away from home. Charlotte averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 23-11 when out-rebounding opponents. The Warriors won the last meeting between these two squads 121-110 on Feb. 25. Klay Thompson led the way with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 5.2 made 3-pointers and averages 27.9 points while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson has averaged 20.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Jeremy Lamb has averaged 13.4 points and added 5.5 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (left knee soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

