Los Angeles Clippers (36-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-33, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lou Williams and the Clippers take on LeBron James and the Lakers at Staples Center.

The Lakers are 18-13 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 56.4 points in the paint, led by James averaging 13.1.

The Clippers are 10-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is eighth in the league scoring 50.6 points in the paint per game, led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.8. The two teams match up for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Bullock leads the Lakers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 9.8 points while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. James is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Harrell leads the Clippers averaging 16.3 points and is adding 6.5 rebounds. Williams has averaged 21.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Lance Stephenson: day to day (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

Clippers Injuries: Wilson Chandler: out (quad), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.