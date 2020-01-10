Although the Wizards did not return to full health in their 111-101 win at Capital One Arena, the sight of Bertans shooting and making threes provided a bit of normalcy.

Washington, once commanding a 15-point lead, needed a fourth-quarter rally to put away the Hawks. However with Jordan McRae scoring a game-high 29 points, Ish Smith flirting with a double-double (10 points and nine assists) and Bertans icing the game with a late three, the Wizards improved to 13-25.

Point guard Trae Young paced Atlanta (8-31) with 19 points but required 20 shots to do so.

Although Bradley Beal worked through a pregame shooting session without any visible limitation, he had already been ruled out and missed his seventh game of the season with soreness below his right knee.

Beal has shown signs of nearing his return. He traveled with the team to Orlando earlier this week. Had Beal remained in Washington for the one-game trip, then his day-to-day status would have seemed more uncertain. However, Beal spent another game resting on the sideline under the team’s “super cautious” approach, as described by Coach Scott Brooks.

“As a coach,” Brooks said before the game, “I’d love to have him out there. He makes us a better team.”

The revised starting lineup, in particular, could have used Beal’s presence. Without Beal drawing defensive attention and creating offense for himself and others, the starters appeared disjointed.

While Gary Payton II started the game by making his first four shots, his backcourt teammate, Isaiah Thomas, missed six of his first seven. Thomas, who shot 2 for 16 from the floor and matched his season-low field goal percentage (. 125), did not leave the sideline in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

As has been the case since Beal has missed games, the Wizards relied on the second unit to stabilize things. Lucky for them, its best player made his long-awaited return.

Bertans played 21 minutes against the Hawks after missing the past nine games with a quad injury. Through his limited time, Bertans showed a glimpse of what the Wizards had been missing, making three three-pointers and finishing with 14 points that included a flash of athleticism with a baseline dunk.

During the nine games Bertans missed, the Wizards’ offensive rating declined to 106.5, which would rank in the lower third of the league if stretched over the course of the first half of the season. Rookie Rui Hachimura and centers Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner also have not played over those nine games — and to be sure, they are key pieces within the rotation. However, the Wizards missed the Bertans’s ability to stretch the floor.

“He’s elite at what he does,” Brooks said of Bertans, who still leads the NBA with 9.8 points scored on catch-and-shoot plays. “He’s a magnet. Somebody has to guard him all the time.”

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks should’ve heeded that warning but when defending Smith.