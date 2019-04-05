The Wizards’ Jordan McRae defends San Antonio’s Derrick White on Friday night at Capital One Arena. McRae is one of a dozen players on the Wizards’ roster who can be a free agent this summer. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On the court as part of the Washington Wizards’ rotation, Sam Dekker looked up at the night’s biggest problem.

During the first quarter of the Wizards’ 129-112 loss to the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday, a shot on San Antonio’s end missed so badly that the ball ricocheted off the rim and came to rest atop the basket. While others retreated, Dekker remained on that end of the court. He was given an extra Spalding to toss at the game ball, but his throw only knocked the ball into a wedge between the shot clock and the back of the basket.

The Capital One Arena crowd laughed, and Dekker smiled toward his applauding teammates while spreading his arms in a sign of surrender. Take away the absurdity of the final games of the season, and a player such as Dekker is still grateful to be on the floor — even if it’s just to dislodge an errant ball.

Most of Dekker’s teammates are the same. On Friday night, many of them played what could be one of their last games in Washington red — and the matchup doubled as one of their last auditions ahead of free agency.

A dozen of the 17 players on the Wizards’ roster — which includes Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae, who are on two-way deals — could enter free agency this summer. Playing in a blowout loss may not seem like much, but for someone in Dekker’s situation, every minute on the court counts.

“Every game is important to me — simple as that. I don’t take any games lightly. I never have, never will,” he said. “Everyone’s trying to make impressions; everyone’s trying to get noticed and get what comes with that. Everyone wants to be comfortable. Everyone wants to get that paycheck and be in the league as long as possible. So, yeah, it should be important to everyone every night — regardless if you’re on a five-year deal or a one-year deal.”



Last week, when Washington (32-48) was officially eliminated from playoff contention, Coach Scott Brooks began to adjust his lineups slightly. Beyond Bradley Beal — who’s striving to play in all 82 games for the second straight year and scored a game-high 25 points in 31 minutes against the Spurs — the veterans have gone on an early vacation.

On March 27, Trevor Ariza shut it down for the season as he nursed a groin strain. Also, Jeff Green said he and Brooks discussed his minutes and decided that he would rest for three straight games.

“We’ve had some dialogue back and forth about how much I want to play, when I want to play,” said Green, who has played for seven teams in his 11-year career. “I think it is a good opportunity for Troy [Brown Jr.] and other young guys to play.”

Green had to return against the Spurs because backup forward Jabari Parker sat out with left knee pain. Before Friday, Green’s minutes had been split among Wesley Johnson, McRae and Dekker.

Johnson played in nine consecutive games after coming to the Wizards in a February trade but then fell out of the rotation. Dekker, too, found an early home in the rotation following his arrival in a December trade but was later demoted to the deep reserve.

But by the middle of the Wizards’ recent four-game road trip against Western Conference teams, Dekker and Johnson were logging relevant minutes again, with one playing in Salt Lake City and the other in Denver. After Friday’s game, the Wizards waived Johnson, who collected a “DNP.” Dekker played 14 minutes off the bench and finished with three points.

Despite all of that, Brooks said he did not reshape his rotation to give more time to the pending free agents.

“I’m very cognizant of all our players under contracts and who’s free next year,” Brooks said. “We obviously have a lot of guys that are going to have opportunities to be free agents but, honestly, I haven’t really thought about it.”

Still, with so many players in a contract year, Brooks can’t help but form a lineup with Wizards short-timers. By the start of the second quarter, Washington played a five-man group of pending free agents: Chasson Randle, McRae, Dekker, Green and Bobby Portis. The lineup had no problem playing together and scored on six of its first nine possessions. Despite the steady scoring, the Wizards still trailed by five when Brooks called for a timeout with 7:57 remaining in the half.

The Wizards’ defense was nonexistent during that stretch, as it was throughout the game. San Antonio shot 56.0 percent, and eight players scored in double digits.