When the time came Thursday night for the Washington Wizards to make their first-round selection in the NBA draft, team executives focused not only on roster needs but league trends. In the modern NBA, players operate in a fluid positional game that caters to length and versatility. The Wizards already have a handful of such players, but they coveted more.

With the draft’s 15th pick, they selected Troy Brown Jr., a 6-foot-7, 215-pound teenager they hope can make plays for others, defend multiple positions and offer intangibles that will fit in on a veteran roster.

In other words, Washington plucked another wing player with its first draft pick since 2015.

“This is a guy that we’ve been targeting,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “This is a guy that I liked.”

[Jerry Brewer: For Wizards, it’s all you can eat at the wing buffet]

Brown, 18, did not attend the draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, instead opting to spend the night with family in his home town of Las Vegas. As he watched on television, Brown felt relief after learning he was going to Washington.

“Honestly, I had a good feeling about it,” he told reporters during a teleconference. “Personally, I thought everything went well, but with this draft and with everything going on, everything was very unpredictable, so I kind of tried to have no expectations going into it. But at the same time, it was great to hear that the Wizards called my name.”

During his lone season at Oregon, Brown averaged 11.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting along with 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Though Brown lacked much acclaim coming out of Oregon — he earned only honorable mention on the Pac-12 all-freshman team — the Wizards grew attracted to his potential.

Brown shot poorly from three (32 for 110 for 29.1 percent), but the Wizards believe his mechanics are there and just waiting to be refined through development.

[The newest Wizard was toughened up by two older sisters ‘beating up on me’]

Only 11 percent of possessions for Brown, an off-ball wing, came in the pick and roll, but the Wizards view him as an option for running the play if he gets on the floor with the team’s veterans.

Listed by the Ducks as a forward, his new employers see him defending point guards and, possibly, smaller opponents in the stretch-four position.

“I love the fact that he can guard ones, twos and threes, and maybe some fours, depending on who he is playing against,” Brooks said. “And then I think he can be a really good secondary pick-and-roll player and you can play him with Brad [Beal], you can play him with John [Wall], you can play him with Tomas [Satoransky], and you can play him with all kinds of players — Kelly [Oubre Jr.] and Otto [Porter Jr.]. I think he just knows how to play. I think it is going to be a great addition to our team.”

The Wizards added to a position of strength — a fact not lost on team President Ernie Grunfeld. While addressing reporters Thursday, Grunfeld was reminded of the handful of wings already on the roster and quipped, “Now we have one more.”

Although Brown joins a roster stocked with wings, he does not fit the mold as a cookie-cutter rookie. As Grunfeld raved about Brown’s skill set, he also praised his character.

[Draft fashion: The other spectacle of the NBA’s big night]

“We like the person. He’s a hard worker, picked things up very quickly. He has certain things that you can’t teach,” Grunfeld said. “He understands how to play the game.”

Brown worked out for Washington on June 11 and enthralled team officials with his mind for the game. During a workout that also featured Zhaire Smith — drafted one spot later Thursday by Phoenix, then dealt to Philadelphia — the Wizards asked the prospects to draw up a last-second play. With the clipboard in his hand, Brown created a play in which the Wizards generated mismatches on the floor to attempt a game-winning three-pointer or force overtime with a drive to the basket.

“It sounds easy to throw a board at somebody in front of a big group and say, ‘Okay, draw a play.’ I’ve seen many plays drawn, and I’ve seen it where there’s not five players on the floor,” Brooks said. “But he really understands the game, and I think for a kid that’s 18 years old, that’s rare. He just has a good feel.”

While reminiscing about the workout, Brown said he felt good vibes from the team. Now, he is looking forward to coming to Washington.

“It’s a lifelong dream to make it to the NBA,” he said. “You work so hard to make that dream come true, to finally hear my name, especially with a team I felt I hit it off with in the workout and with the interview. I was very excited.”

The Wizards used their second-round pick (the 44th overall) on Ukrainian guard Issuf Sanon, 18, who will continue to play in Slovenia next season.

Grunfeld said Sanon remains under contract for “a couple more years,” but the team will have an option to buy out his deal in the future.

“We hope to have him developed in a few years, but very athletic, very talented,” Grunfeld said. “He makes plays. He has a nice shot, and he’s playing in very tough competition.”