Despite a hot shooting start — the Wizards shot 81 percent (17 for 21) and scored a season-high 43 points in the first quarter — Washington needed a strong finish. And beginning at the 5:41 mark, with the Wizards leading only 112-108, Thomas and Beal began their show. The pair traded buckets; Thomas squaring up and hitting consecutive three-pointers, and Beal finding midrange space before getting to the rim for a dunk.

Beal produced a double-double with 35 points and 10 assists, while Thomas, in his first game since Dec. 3, scored 23 points with five threes and six assists. Brown secured three of his six rebounds in the fourth quarter, and Bertans (17 points) contributed a pivotal four-point play with 2:56 remaining. The made three-pointer and additional free throw assured the Wizards a lasting double-digit lead.

The night ended early for starting rookie forward Rui Hachimura. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hachimura went down following friendly fire with teammate Isaac Bonga. As both players reached for a defensive rebound, Bonga accidentally kicked Hachimura between the legs. Hachimura remained in the game for the Wizards’ final offensive possession but did not return because of what the team termed a groin contusion.

Even though Hachimura became the latest wounded Wizard on Monday night, the bench returned to a sense of normalcy.

John Wall joined the team in Detroit following the death of his mother, Frances Pulley, on Thursday. Wall, who has not played this season while rehabilitating from an Achilles’ injury, worked out on the court before the game, then watched the action from the first seat on the Wizards’ sideline next to the assistant coaches. Wall often joined the coaches’ huddle during timeouts, as he has done all season.

Though Wall still headlines an injury report that also includes four of his teammates, for a change of pace Washington faced an opponent with depth issues of its own.

Detroit did not have all-star big men Blake Griffin (knee) and Andre Drummond (eye) available, and oft-injured point guard Reggie Jackson remained on the sidelines because of a stress reaction in his lower back. The Pistons started Markieff Morris and Thon Maker in place of the Griffin-Drummond frontcourt, and the Wizards had little difficulty finding holes in their interior protection. Washington attempted 13 of its 21 shots in the paint during the first quarter — scoring 22 points — with players cutting or driving to the basket.

The abundance of easy buckets opened a double-digit advantage, and the Wizards took control with a 43-31 lead after the opening period. Though they couldn’t keep up the 81-percent shooting pace, the Wizards still scored enough to stretch the lead to 16 points at one point in the second quarter before taking a 67-61 lead into halftime. The cushion deflated in the third quarter, however, with Derrick Rose delivering no-look passes — he collected five assists in the quarter alone — to get Detroit back in the game. The Pistons shot 50 percent from the field and pulled to within 96-91 by the start of the final quarter.

Although Detroit worked the deficit to three points, the Wizards’ unorthodox lineup performed as closers.

