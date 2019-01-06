Time still remained on the scoreboard in this Sunday night matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Bradley Beal’s night had come to an end. Beal walked toward his teammates and into the open arms of his big man, not saying a word while burying his head into Thomas Bryant’s black jersey.

Around him, teammates applauded and extended their palms for high-fives to commemorate a most rare event — a 116-98 win over the Thunder.

At the buzzer, head trainer Jeff Bangs, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, exclaimed, “What a day! What a day!” His Eagles had won an NFC playoff game in Chicago, but inside Chesapeake Energy Arena it felt as though the Wizards (16-24) had accomplished something just as significant.

No Wizards player had ever experienced this feeling before. Every visit to the Heartland had produced the same result — a loss. All those years when Scott Brooks was the head coach of the Thunder, and in the past three years after he moved several feet down to stand in front of the Wizards’ sideline. Defeat had always followed the Wizards off this court. Until Sunday.

The Wizards had never quite muzzled the fury of Russell Westbrook quite like this before. Though there have been times when he had gone full Westbrook and needed 35 shots to score 35 points (Nov. 30, 2016) or scored under 20 points against Washington (it happened three times inside this arena), Westbrook had always done enough to help or lead the Thunder to a traditional win over Washington. Until Sunday.

In the Wizards’ first win in Oklahoma City in 11 tries, Beal scored 25 points (10 for 27 from the field) while Otto Porter Jr. made another step toward looking like his old self in his return from injury with 20 points. The scoring helped, but Washington’s defense secured this night, quite possibly the team’s best win of the season.

Westbrook hit only 9 of 23 shots and finished with 22 points while Paul George also needed quantity (18 attempts for 20 points) to make an impact. Washington held the Thunder, which had won four of its previous five games, to 43.2 percent shooting and controlled the rebounding advantage against one of the strongest defensive teams in the league, 55-41.

It didn’t seem like a night for firsts in the opening minutes when Thunder center Steven Adams bullied Bryant and Oklahoma City finished its first three possessions with dunks. The way the Wizards had settled for tough offensive looks and fired off-target throughout the start, the game appeared to be following the same script.

But though the shots didn’t fall so easily, the Wizards did not let the off rhythm disrupt their defensive aggression. They stayed busy in the restricted area and rebounded on both ends. When the Thunder bench stepped onto the court, Washington’s four reserves thoroughly won the matchup. And when Oklahoma City appeared ready to pounce, with Westbrook’s layup pulling the Thunder ahead 67-65 with 7:08 left in the third quarter, the Wizards took over with a 15-2 run and — “What a day!” — the team from Washington never let go of the lead.