But Beal missed the game with left knee soreness — Coach Scott Brooks described it as a short-term issue that could have the all-star playing again Monday — and Washington lost to the Bucks, 125-119, in Capital One Arena. Still, even in defeat, the Wizards answered Beal’s call to action.

Russell Westbrook notched a season-high 42 points and another triple-double (12 assists, 10 rebounds). Rui Hachimura had the best game of his young career in a 29-point, 11-rebound performance. And aside for a flubbed moment late in which the Wizards were down two and waited too long to foul Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington looked like a team that took its ambitions seriously.

Even then, Brooks said on a videoconference call afterward that he believed rookie Deni Avdija did foul Antetokounmpo, but the officials didn’t call it.

“We lost the game. They beat us fair and square, but those are two big plays,” Brooks said, referring to the last-minute sequence and a late layup by Westbrook in which he believed the point guard was fouled. “Everybody knows you’re trying to foul Giannis when he has the ball.”

The biggest issue with the Wizards’ performance was that Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending MVP, and his talented band of supporters were on the other side of the court. Antetokounmpo led a whopping eight Bucks in double figures with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Jrue Holiday backed him up with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Wizards hung with Milwaukee for nearly the entire game after a surprisingly aggressive opening statement in the first quarter, given Washington’s struggle to start games.

“Sometimes, all you can ask for is guys that can compete, and we did that tonight,” Brooks said. “I don’t believe in moral victories; I don’t believe in that. But I believe in honest effort, and I think we gave an honest effort tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win.”

With his team trailing 119-113, Avdija cut the deficit to three with a deep three-pointer with 67 seconds to play, and Westbrook tied the score with another 26 seconds later before Khris Middelton hit two shots at the foul line to put Milwaukee back ahead. From there, the Bucks sealed it at the free throw line.

Avdija got Beal’s spot in the starting lineup, rejoining the group for the first time since Feb. 7 after starting the first 16 games of his career. Brooks also swapped Mortiz Wagner out for Alex Len (10 points) in an effort to shake things up and jog the Wizards out of their mini-funk. They have lost five of six, but this was their strongest recent performance by far.

Until the final minute, the Wizards played with rarely seen vigor, attacking the basket behind Hachimura’s and Westbrook’s aggression, staying focused on defense and moving with purpose on offense. Their three-pointers also started falling finally — a relief even against the Bucks’ famously generous perimeter defense. The Wizards shot 39 percent from beyond the arc even without long-range specialist Davis Bertans, who missed the game with tightness in his right calf.

The change was so drastic after Friday’s loss that it felt as though someone had simply plugged the Wizards back in.

The same team that scored just 15 points in the opening quarter the night before unleashed a tight, aggressive, 33-point first quarter Saturday without Beal and Bertans. The catalyst was no surprise to those who watched the Wizards surge during a Western Conference road trip last month: Westbrook helped Washington assert itself in a way seemingly only he can. The point guard scored 10 points in less than five minutes and conducted a sharper, more mobile offense than the Wizards had shown in their previous two games.

“[Westbrook] impacts the game. I put him in a lot of tough lineups, and I don’t care who’s on the court with him — I know there’s a lot of tough lineups,” Brooks said. “... That’s the thing I love about him: He doesn’t care who he plays with; he just wants four other guys that are going to compete. I think we found a group out there that competed throughout the night.”

Hachimura was Westbrook’s second-in-command from the start, letting fly from the outside without his usual hesitation and generally showing more activity on the defensive end. Both players ended the first half with 19 points, and Hachimura had a particularly effective stretch. The 23-year-old went 7 for 10, including 3 for 3 from deep, matching his career high for three-pointers by midway through the second quarter.

“He came out with an edge. If I coach another 20 years, which I hope I don’t, I’m not going to find a nicer person to coach. He’s one of the nicest guys I will ever meet; We’re lucky to have him, be a part of our organization. But with that being said, he has to have that edge on the court,” Brooks said of Hachimura, whom he called the Wizards’ most impactful player Saturday. “... It’s a mind-set. The thing about Rui — sometimes I forget, because he’s so mature and he’s so under control, that he hasn’t even played ... not even 82 games yet. The way he played tonight, we need 35 more games of that.”