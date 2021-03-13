Beal ended up missing Saturday night’s game with left knee soreness — Coach Scott Brooks described it as a short-term issue that could have the all-star playing again Monday — and Washington lost to the Bucks, 125-119, in Capital One Arena. But in defeat, the Wizards at least answered Beal’s call to action.

Russell Westbrook notched a season-high 42 points and his 11th triple-double (12 assists, 10 rebounds). Rui Hachimura had the best game of his young career in a 29-point, 11-rebound performance. And aside for a flubbed moment late in which the Wizards (14-23) were down two and appeared to wait too long before fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington looked like a team that took its ambitions seriously.

Even then, Brooks said on a video conference call afterward that he believed rookie Deni Avdija did foul Antetokounmpo, but the officials didn’t call it.

“Well, we didn’t trap the ball early enough, but we did trap the ball, and we did foul,” a frustrated Brooks said. “But for some reason, he didn’t want to call the foul on Giannis. We fouled Giannis. Two guys touched him. . . . But we lost the game; they beat us fair and square. . . . Everybody knows you’re trying to foul Giannis when he has the ball.”

The biggest issue with the Wizards’ performance was that Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending league MVP, and his talented band of supporters were on the other side of the court. Antetokounmpo led eight Bucks in double figures with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Jrue Holiday backed him up with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Wizards hung with Milwaukee (24-14) for nearly the entire game after a surprisingly aggressive opening statement in the first quarter, given Washington’s struggles to open games well.

“Sometimes all you can ask for is guys that can compete, and we did that tonight,” Brooks said. “I don’t believe in moral victories; I don’t believe in that. But I believe in honest effort, and I think we gave an honest effort tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win.”

With his team trailing 119-113, Avdija cut the deficit to three with a deep three-pointer with 67 seconds to play, and Westbrook tied the score with another 26 seconds later before Khris Middelton hit two shots at the foul line to put Milwaukee back ahead. From there, the Bucks sealed it at the free throw line.

Avdija got Beal’s spot in the starting lineup, rejoining the group for the first time since Feb. 7 after starting the first 16 games of his career. Brooks also swapped Mortiz Wagner out for Alex Len (10 points) in an effort to shake things up and jog the Wizards out of their mini-funk. They have lost five of six, but this was their strongest recent performance by far.

Until the final minute, the Wizards played with rarely seen vigor, attacking the basket behind Hachimura’s and Westbrook’s aggression, staying focused on defense and moving with purpose on offense. Their three-pointers also started falling at last — a relief even against the Bucks’ famously generous perimeter defense. The Wizards shot 39 percent from beyond the arc even without long-range specialist Davis Bertans, who missed the game with tightness in his right calf.

The change was so drastic after Friday’s loss that it felt as though someone had simply plugged the Wizards back in.

“We played hard,” Westbrook said. “I think the basketball stuff, miss and make shots, that’s going to happen, but when you play hard, you give yourself a chance to win the game, and I thought we did that from the get-go. Didn’t dig ourselves a hole. We were in the game the whole time.”

The same team that scored just 15 points in the opening quarter the night before unleashed a sharp, 33-point opening 12 minutes Saturday. The catalyst was no surprise to those who watched the Wizards surge during a Western Conference road trip last month: Westbrook helped Washington assert itself in a way seemingly only he can. The point guard scored 10 points in less than five minutes and conducted a crisper, more mobile offense than the Wizards had shown in their previous two games.

Hachimura was Westbrook’s second-in-command from the start, letting fly from the outside without his usual hesitation and generally showing more activity on the defensive end. The only knock against the forward, one Hachimura brought up about himself, was that he went cold in the fourth quarter, going 0 for 4 from the floor as Westbrook poured in 16 points.

But as encouraging as Hachimura’s play was, consistent effort remains an issue with the Wizards at large. Losses, no matter how good, won’t help Washington make the playoffs.

“He came out with an edge,” Brooks said of Hachimura, whom he called the Wizards’ most impactful player Saturday. “If I coach another 20 years, which I hope I don’t, I’m not going to find a nicer person to coach. He’s one of the nicest guys I will ever meet. We’re lucky to have him, be a part of our organization. But with that being said, he has to have that edge on the court. . . . It’s a mind-set. The thing about Rui — sometimes I forget, because he’s so mature and he’s so under control, that he hasn’t even played . . . 82 games yet. The way he played tonight, we need 35 more games of that.”