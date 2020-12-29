The Chicago Bulls stripped the Wizards of those consolations with a 115-107 win Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Two winless teams entered and, 48 ugly minutes later, only one remained. Washington (0-4) will get another chance to tally its first win Thursday when the Bulls (1-3) return.

Coach Scott Brooks compared these four losses to whack-a-mole, with a different set of problems cropping up each time.

“It’s hard; it’s definitely difficult,” he said. “You think you’ve got one thing, and it’s like that cartoon — you plug the guy in one spot and something else comes up. We’re going to keep working, putting some things together — rotations, we’re going to try to change it up a little bit. . . . [General Manager Tommy Sheppard] has given us a good group to work with. We will get better, and we will figure it out.”

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook again turned in impressive performances that couldn’t tilt the outcome. Westbrook notched his third triple-double in the three games he has played in a Wizards uniform, scoring 21 points, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds and dishing 11 assists. Beal led all scorers with 29 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Their individual highlights added up to little more than pleasing stat lines.

The Wizards’ issues that had been contained to the fourth quarter were present throughout the game Tuesday: Washington struggled to keep Chicago from scoring in spurts, settled for inefficient shots and gave away 23 points on 19 turnovers. Chicago built a 13-point lead during the Wizards’ dismal third quarter, when they had six turnovers and allowed Zach LaVine to rack up nine points.

The Wizards trailed by just eight midway through the quarter when Beal was hit in the face during a collision with Westbrook; Beal appeared dazed when he finally stood but made two free throws before heading off the court for a brief stint in the locker room.

Washington held steady during his nearly three-minute absence and Beal chipped in four points after he returned, but the Wizards’ intermittent buckets could not stand up to Chicago’s scoring in bunches. Beal had 12 points in the quarter and Washington shot 50 percent, but the Bulls’ extra pair of three-pointers and their momentum made all the difference heading into the fourth.

With Beal sitting at the start of the final period, the Wizards didn’t score for nearly three minutes until Davis Bertans finally hit a deep three-pointer after starting his night 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. The forward went 3 for 3 in the final period, including a pair of three-pointers, to reach 20 points, but it was far too little, much too late.

LaVine led seven Bulls players in double figures with 23 points, but Chicago’s scoring came from all over the roster. Like three ghosts of Washington’s past, Otto Porter Jr. (16), Garrett Temple (12) and Tomas Satoransky (10) combined for 38 points off the bench.

“We had trouble staying in front of the ball, and then we were over-helping,” Brooks said. “I thought we got beat on some very average moves . . . and we gave up open threes. We have to do a better job of that. . . . There was a stretch of the game we could not hit a shot — I mean, we were getting really wide-open threes and we did not come away with anything.”

Even with Chicago shooting just fine — 43.7 percent for the night — it dominated the fourth quarter, as all of the Wizards’ opponents have so far.

Tuesday, at least, introduced a new wrinkle. Despite their repeated fourth-quarter missteps, the Wizards had at least flourished in the opening 40 minutes or so of their first three games. But not against the Bulls — Washington had too much defensive miscommunication and settled for far too many midrange jumpers in the first half, the latter of which left it again facing a large deficit at the free throw line.

In the first half, the Wizards went 6 for 6 at the foul line, and Chicago shot 12 for 17; rookie starter Deni Avdija and Bertans had three fouls each before the end of the second quarter. With his team shorthanded, Brooks threw Anthony Gill in with the starters just before halftime; Washington gave up a pair of three-pointers and then, in its final possession of the half, failed to get off a shot before the buzzer. Brooks ran his hands down the sides of his face, then walked to the locker room with his team trailing 52-46. The Bulls had shot just 33.3 percent from the field.