No, he was just his average self. Exactly. Thirty points, which he averages, second in the league to James Harden. Most of them, 17, came when it mattered most, in the fourth quarter. And they all led to something the 50-pointers didn’t: a win, 110-106 over Brooklyn.

“A win,” Beal said shrugging his shoulders afterward, “feels better.”

AD

He didn’t have to do it all, for once. Just a lot of it. Which is what Tommy Sheppard, in his first year running the Wizards’ front office, offered Beal with that two-year contract extension that Beal signed, worth the maximum $72 million. Help the team win. Not break his back carrying it.

AD

The 50-pointers were amazing. So were the three 40-point games in a span of five contests in late January and early February. And the back-to-back 44-point games in November.

But Beal turned just 26 last summer. He’s nearing his prime as an NBA player, not in it. A team that just won its 21st game against 36 loses shouldn’t be speeding up his career clock. It should be managing it. He deserves it, particularly after what he’s come to mean for this franchise with the team’s heretofore all-star leader, John Wall, out for the season. The team can use more of Beal going forward, not less. And should it get to the point after this season where trading him makes more sense than building around him, the full measure of Beal is more attractive than one worn down.

AD

It has looked at times recently as if Beal was playing dog years — a game for him was the weight of two, or three, or more, for everyone else. He logged 41 minutes in the overtime loss to Milwaukee. Thirty-nine minutes the day before that in Chicago, where he scored 53 in defeat. He’s one of four players in the top 10 of minutes played doing so with a losing team.

AD

It must be debilitating mentally and physically to put out so much for so little in return. Beal certainly appeared early Wednesday as if such was the case.

He committed early turnovers. He managed a dunk but then missed a short shot. At one point in the first quarter he seemed reluctant to cross half court on offense, not out of disinterest, but out of gas.

AD

Beal found a second wind in the fourth period after the Nets chased down the Wizards and turned the game into a back-and-forth. Beal tied it as 84. Then 86. Then his 20th points of the night edged the Wizards back in front, 88-86.

He hit another three-pointer off a broken play to give his side a 93-92 lead. His reverse layup increased the lead to 97-94.

But then for the biggest moment of the game, with the Wizards’ trailing by a point with nine seconds left, Beal found himself unable to be the hero. The Nets surrounded him. He couldn’t manage a clean shot. But he spied an open teammate, the recently acquired Jerome Robinson, on the other side of the court. Beal found him for an open three-pointer and Robinson was up to the moment.

AD

AD

“I knew Brad was going to make the right play,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “He’s a two-way player.”

Beal did what had been Wall’s job — distribute the ball as a point guard. He had already done his job — score as a shooting guard.

Beal can walk before the 2022–23 season into the green pasture of free agency. There, he could find a record-setting five-year, $266 million contract to stay here and play for years with Wall. Or he could get a four-year, $198 million deal with another team.

After all he’s done this year, and parts of last year and the one before without Wall, you wonder if keeping that band together isn’t such a bad thing after all. Plus, rookie Rui Hachimura will be even better, and some of the other young talent will have some seasoning. You start to recalibrate two players who at one point argued they were as good a backcourt as the league had.

But before that is done, Beal needs more games like Wednesday and less like the two before. He needs sparing, not wearing.