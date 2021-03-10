Washington, as usual, had trouble in the first quarter at FedEx Forum in Memphis, then rallied to tighten the game in the third quarter. But ultimately the Wizards’ defense again let them down in the second half of a 127-112 loss. The Wizards (14-21) came back from a 19-point deficit in the first half to take a brief one-point lead midway through the third quarter, the type of rebound that more often than not this season has led to a nail-biter of a finish.

But this time, Washington maintained that edge for less than two minutes before Memphis (17-16) regained control. Soft defense allowed the hyper-energetic Grizzlies to gain too much confidence early on; a slim deficit couldn’t faze the home team with center Jonas Valanciunas dominating the post.

The 7-footer had 10 points and seven rebounds in the third quarter alone and sapped any momentum the Wizards had worked to accrue. He led all Grizzlies scorers with 29 points and exemplified their efficient scoring night — Memphis shot 50.5 percent overall.

Their easy offense came from excellent defense.

Beal led Washington with 21 points despite Memphis’s gluey defense tagging him all the time. The guard shot 6 for 22 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the foul line.

Brooks said the Wizards needed to set better screens to help negate the Grizzlies’ physical defense on Beal, but more broadly, Washington needs to create more offense early on to help open up better looks for the guard. The Wizards made 5 of 18 from three in the first half.

“They’re physical with [Beal], they put a lot of bodies [on him], they dare us to make shots,” Brooks said. “Until we start making shots consistently from three, they’re going to put a lot of bodies around him.”

Westbrook had 20 points on a more efficient 10-for-19 shooting night, and he added five rebounds and 10 assists. Rookie Deni Avdija and three-point specialist Davis Bertans added 13 points each off the bench.

The root problem with the early sluggishness was transition defense — 26 of the Grizzlies’ 35 points in the opening quarter came in the paint. Wizards Coach Scott Brooks described the game as a “dunk fest” at points.

“It’s putting our head down,” Brooks said. “We miss a shot, it’s like the end of the world for some of our guys. Our transition, our balance wasn’t good tonight. We know we have a couple of guys — Russell’s one of the big-time drivers in the league. When he’s driving to the rim, he’s one of the best at doing that. His momentum, whether he makes or misses that, is going to go toward the baseline. We talked about that. We’ve got to get guys sprinting back. Those first three steps are sprints. I thought we were waiting too long to see if it’s a make or a miss.”

The Wizards’ first-quarter issues again doomed them Wednesday. They gave up 35 points in the opening 12 minutes only to rebound from a double-digit deficit and trail ­67-62 at halftime. A huge part of Memphis’s early success was tying up Beal so tightly that he was marked as soon as Washington completed an inbounds pass; the guard still managed 10 points at halftime thanks to eight made free throws.

Another element of Memphis’s early dominance was the Wizards again failing to establish themselves defensively from the game’s outset. The Grizzlies shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first quarter, waltzing through the soft defense that made Washington look as if it were still on vacation.