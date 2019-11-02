Opponents moved down the floor too quickly. Three-pointers were launched and fell through too often. The guards tasked to protect the perimeter allowed their assignments to fly by too easily.

Minnesota (4-1) played without starting big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was serving a two-game suspension for fighting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Even without the star who averages more than a third of their points, the Timberwolves shot 53.7 percent and made 17 of 39 attempts from the three-point line.

Washington (1-4), which entered 26th in the league in points per 100 possessions, surrendered 290 points in two games this week. Bradley Beal didn’t play in the fourth quarter Saturday; star players don’t have to when their team is trailing 106-72 after 36 minutes. Yet Beal still scored 30 points on 8-for-19 shooting. Three other Wizards reached double figures, and even during a poor, 38.9 percent shooting night, scoring was not the problem.

The effort on the other end of the floor lost this game. And after two straight poor performances, the Wizards’ defensive problems are apparent.

On Wednesday night, when the Wizards lost, 159-158, to the Rockets, the sugar high from the moral victory masked the team’s real concerns. In preparation for the Timberwolves matchup, Coach Scott Brooks was asked how to improve his team’s transition defense and, before sharing some good insight, he joked that the Wizards shouldn’t play Houston.

Although there were no sightings of Russell Westbrook or James Harden in the Capital One Arena visitors’ locker room, the Timberwolves recognized what the Rockets had: The Wizards can be filleted by any capable scorer.

Minnesota recognized its advantage early. Near the midway point of the opening quarter, Wizards point guard Ish Smith hit a reverse layup, and the Timberwolves wasted no time pushing the ball up the court and creating a look from beyond the three-point arc for Robert Covington. Isaac Bonga was in position but fouled Covington in the act of shooting.

Later, after Isaiah Thomas checked in for the Wizards, Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague drove around him and scored on a teardrop in the lane. After that play, for the first time the Wizards trailed by double digits. Minnesota’s lead would swell to 17 points in the first quarter after more defensive mishaps.

Noah Vonleh grabbed an offensive rebound over fallen teammate Jake Layman as well as two Wizards players and, through the mess of bodies, he reset the offense. No Wizards player noticed Layman had gotten off his rear and gotten free from the arc, where he converted a three-pointer. More would fall.

With 4:16 remaining in the quarter, Wizards forward Troy Brown went under a screen while Andrew Wiggins worked around the perimeter. Brown’s decision to give space to a 21.7 percent shooter from the arc would have been a wise decision had Wiggins not defied the statistics and drained the open three.

For the quarter, the Timberwolves made 5 of 12 three-point attempts, shot 60 percent overall and scored 42 points — all without their best player.

Through the previous four games, Towns had accounted for 35.6 percent of Minnesota’s points; the team’s next most valuable player, Wiggins, ranked 10 percentage points lower. Also, the team’s offensive rating had dipped to 90.0 when Towns was not on the floor.

Against the Wizards, the Timberwolves made up for Towns’s absence by sending waves of scorers at the Wizards. Wiggins, Covington, Teague, Layman — all found ways to stay hot to put pressure on the Wizards.

Houston wasn’t the problem after all. The Wizards’ defense just needs work.

