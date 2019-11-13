Much like the Wizards defense, the celebratory glitter did little to slow the Celtics, who improved on the best start in the NBA with a 140-133 win, their ninth straight.

The loss rendered Bradley Beal’s season-high 44 points moot. Beal shot 17 of 27 from field as the Wizards (2-7) shot 52.1 percent for the game. Rui Hachimura added 21 points, making 9 of his 12 shots.

Earlier in the day, Beal said he expected Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum to be extra motivated against the Wizards. Beal and Tatum grew up in St. Louis, attended the same high school (albeit years apart) and remain close in ways that only close friends can understand — both men bestowed the nickname of ‘Deuce’ on sons born months apart.

If there was anyone inside TD Garden who could understand Tatum’s mind-set after he went 1 for 18 in his previous game, it would be Beal.

“He’s coming out gunning,” Beal said Wednesday morning. “I know. I know him.”

Beal wasn’t wrong. Tatum stormed through the opening quarter, making five of his first nine shots, but Beal matched his old friend’s aggressiveness from the start.

Beal entered the matchup by making only 29.3 percent of his three-pointers and 40 percent overall, but he had 24 points by intermission, making 9 of 14 from the field (including two from beyond the arc).

The Wizards trailed by just two at the break, 68-66, but scoring hasn’t been their problem through the season’s first nine games. The inability to get stops continues to plague Washington, which dropped its third straight.

The Celtics (9-1) placed all five starters in double figures and received 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench from rookie guard Carsen Edwards.

Isaiah Thomas, playing his first game against his former team as a starter since being traded ahead of the 2017-18 season, had 18 points. Still, the Wizards couldn’t match nor contain Boston’s depth. The Celtics’ bench enjoyed a 40-29 scoring edge.

Starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. was an afterthought in the offense (four shot attempts, seven points). Starting center Thomas Bryant contributed little through the first half (0 for 5 from the floor) but recovered to finish with 14 points.

Still, Beal nearly single-handedly kept his team alive. The teams were tied after the first quarter and though the Celtics’ lead expanded to 16 points by the fourth, Washington pulled to within 137-133 with 1:17 remaining. Boston responded with the game’s final seven points, starting with a three-pointer from Kemba Walker (team-high 25 points).

