Bradley Beal looks to knock the ball away from the Pistons’ Avery Bradley during the Wizards’ win in Detroit on Friday night. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Play hard, play for one another. That was the foundation on which Scott Brooks had built his playing career and the philosophy he has brought to every team he has coached.

Throughout this inconsistent season, Brooks has watched his Washington Wizards routinely abandon this creed. Brooks has stomped on the sideline and vented inside the locker room, yet his team has meandered through bouts of detached and lethargic play. After their third blowout loss of the season earlier this week, Brooks demanded change.

Although Brooks’s rotation remained the same, the Wizards’ competitiveness transformed in a 122-112 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Wizards fell into an early 15-point deficit before responding with an effective small lineup that created turnovers and quick scoring jabs. By the third quarter, Washington (26-20) played up to its talent, scoring 45 points and opening a large enough lead to thwart a late rally.

“I loved the competitive spirit,” Brooks said. “The thing I love most, the best thing about tonight’s game, we started off slow offensively but we didn’t hang our heads.”

Brooks shared praise and smiles after watching this effort — a long way from his ire in Charlotte.

After the Wizards surrendered a season-high 133 points and lost by 24 Wednesday, Brooks unleashed his wrath. Inside the locker room, Brooks slammed his fist on a table and angrily told the Wizards he needed “soldiers” to play for him, according to a person who witnessed the tirade. Brooks grew so animated that his voice carried beyond the door.

“You never want to get your coach that upset,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “We’re all on the same team. We should be lifting each other up. Not bringing each other down, man. That was definitely a message we heard loud and clear. Hopefully we’re going to take that for the rest of the season and use that as a chip.”

Though Brooks had hinted that changes could be coming, the rotation remained consistent. But the effort changed.

Oubre starred in the nationally televised game, scoring a career-high 26 points and hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. With 2:36 to play, Oubre made a momentum-sapping three in the corner while getting fouled. He completed the four-point play.

Although Detroit scored 38 points in that frame, shots like Oubre’s helped Washington survive its late defensive shortcomings.

“The way we closed the game going into the fourth quarter, we had the lead. We just let it slip away and made it closer than the game it was supposed to be,” John Wall said.

Wall didn’t make his first shot until after halftime but played a key role in the Wizards’ breakout third quarter. Wall scored 10 points in a flash as Washington tallied 45 and opened a 20-point lead. While Wall finished with 16 points and 11 assists, Bradley Beal steadied the starters with 26 points.

Otto Porter Jr. showed consistent effort whether he was chasing down a loose ball in the opening quarter or deflecting passes along with the small front line with Oubre and Mike Scott in the second. He closed with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

While the Wizards’ bench finished with modest numbers, their production was crucial. The Pistons led 29-19 after the first quarter — and owned a 10-0 record when ahead after the opening frame — but the reserves plus Porter held Detroit to just two field goals through much of the second quarter and gave the Wizards the 35-34 advantage by the time Brooks had made his first substitution.

“We were alert and active,” Brooks said. “That second unit, I thought they were as big as a part to win this game. Otto had deflections. Jodie [Meeks] had deflections. If you play with the right spirit and right mind-set, those things happen for you more often than not.”

Far too often this season, the Wizards have not shown this spirit.

Although Washington has one of the most talented starting lineups in the East — with an expensive core will cost ownership $400 million — at times, the Wizards’ effort is lacking.

Before the game, when asked if effort is something that can be coached, Brooks replied, “I never had to worry about that and this year it’s definitely cropped up too many times.”

The admission struck a chord for Wall.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “This is our job. This is what we get paid to do every day. Even if we didn’t get paid, you should be able to wake up and play the game that you love. It’s the easiest thing to do is to go out there and compete. You never know when the last ball is going to drop and your career can be over.

“You have to go out there and take every game and every minute like it’s your last.”