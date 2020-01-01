Orlando Magic point guard D.J. Augustin dribbled in front of a Washington Wizards rookie, and fans inside Capital One Arena briefly switched allegiances.

Late in the third quarter of the Magic’s 122-101 win, Augustin locked in on Garrison Mathews, swung the ball behind his back, then hit Mathews with a crossover move so swift and vicious, the rookie lost his balance. En masse, the Wizards faithful expressed shock and admiration for Augustin’s agility even as he humbled one of their own in the process.

In front of a home crowd Wednesday night, the Wizards provided more Magic moments than their own. While Orlando scored 54 points in the paint — Augustin’s crossover and finish was the highlight among them — Washington (10-22) could not sustain a consistent offense and shot under 38 percent from the field.

Bradley Beal returned to the lineup after a two-game absence because of soreness in the lower region on the side of his right knee. He came out aggressively, looking for his shots, but did not always look like himself. He moved with a slower gait. During a break in the second half, he pedaled on a stationary bike with a heating pad wrapped around his knee. With more than two minutes remaining in the game, Beal exited the floor alone and walked to the locker room.

Beal scored 27 points (8 for 20 from the field) in 30 minutes to go along with five assists and four rebounds.

Beal played more minutes than any of the Wizards’ other starters. As Orlando (15-19) controlled the second half, Wizards Coach Scott Brooks relied on his bench unit. With the heavy minutes, the group scored 57 points but could not match up against a more stabilized opponent.

For yet another night, Washington tried to normalize an unusual situation by starting Gary Payton II and Johnathan Williams, the two players recently signed on hardship exceptions, and rotating in both two-way-contract players.

With many of the regulars still out with injuries, it has become routine to watch Mathews draw fouls while attempting deep shots and Anzejs Pasecniks, another rookie promoted from the G League, wield his slim 7-foot-1 body to set screens. Their efforts, however, made only small waves.

Mathews scored 10 points mostly by getting to the foul line, but his individual effort did not dent the team’s poor shooting marks. And while Pasecniks pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds, Orlando still outrebounded Washington 52-46.