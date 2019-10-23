Beal’s finger roll stopped short at the lip of the rim, and he grinned at the irony of it all. Or maybe Beal smiled to keep from screaming.

At the moment of Beal’s blown bunny shot — which a teammate cleaned up before another teammate lost a turnover — the Wizards trailed by 17 points. An opening-night loss was in the works, and Washington’s roster-wide inexperience had been uncovered.

While Beal expectedly led the team with 19 points, his night ended early after he was ejected with 1:09 remaining. Even when Beal was available, the Wizards struggled to consistently create and score beyond him. The Wizards shot 39 percent from the field, with Beal making only 7 of 25 shot attempts. That failed finger roll counted as one of the many misses. After smiling all the way to the Wizards’ sideline, Beal showed his true emotions by slamming a towel.

His mood didn’t lighten. Beal and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shared chippy moments throughout the fourth quarter. If Doncic committed a foul, Beal rushed to yank the ball away. A double technical between the two players led to Beal’s early exit. As official Jonathan Sterling signaled the call to the scorer’s table, he turned to see Beal dismissively waving him off. So Sterling looked back at the table to inform the official scorer of Beal’s second technical and disqualification.

On the night the Wizards’ biggest star got kicked out, their newest darling made his NBA debut. Rookie Rui Hachimura started strong with six points in the first quarter but scored only eight more the rest of the game. The No. 9 pick in the NBA draft finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but his youth was indicative of Washington’s depth problems.

The Wizards’ rotation had the feel of a Russian nesting doll; underneath every neophyte or new starter was another player with even less experience.

Before the team arrived in Dallas, Isaac Bonga found out he was the Wizards’ starting small forward while scrolling Twitter. When Bonga, who logged only 120 minutes in the NBA last year during his rookie season, sat on the bench with two fouls, rookie Admiral Schofield filled the opening at one of the forward spots.

The issue extended to other positions as the Wizards relied on players with mostly minor league résumés.

Jordan McRae, the 2018-19 G-League scoring champ, backed up Beal. Moritz Wagner, who spent more time with the South Bay Lakers than the Los Angeles Lakers a season ago, played behind 22-year-old starting center Thomas Bryant. Wagner’s first game as a Wizard followed the drum beat of foul, turnover, foul, turnover. Wagner eventually fouled out after scoring 13 points but committing five turnovers in 17 minutes.

Ish Smith, who has crafted a solid career as a backup, started at point guard in the absence of Isaiah Thomas and John Wall. When Smith rested, Chris Chiozza, with the Wizards on a two-way contract, ran the offense.

“We’re throwing a lot of guys who haven’t played in the NBA and haven’t played a lot of minutes in the NBA,” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “At times there might be some surprising moments, and hopefully it’s surprising on the good side of it.”

Brooks looked prescient early when — surprise! — the Wizards controlled the first six minutes of the opening quarter.

Beal didn’t have to shoot the ball. He established his mark on the game by grabbing rebounds and setting up teammates as the four other starters scored before Beal tallied his first points of the season. Hachimura confidently stepped into his midrange jumpers, hoisting them over the outstretched hand of 7-foot-3 Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis. Then a soaring, dunking Beal hauled in a lob pass from Smith, only his second shot attempt of the game, and the Wizards led 17-10 with 5:47 to go in the first quarter.

Though fleeting, those first few minutes showed the Wizards can compete and will work hard. But with their youth, there will be some pains along the way.

“Not a lot of people are expecting us to do well,” Brooks said. “But I have a locker room full of guys who are expecting us to do well, and that’s all I care about.”

