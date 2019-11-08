Bradley Beal scored 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting and had nine assists. Coach Scott Brooks inserted Troy Brown Jr. into the starting lineup, replacing the team’s youngest player, Isaac Bonga, at small forward. Although Brooks said the move did not reflect on Bonga’s performance as a starter, the change happened a game after Bonga and rookie Rui Hachimura both went scoreless in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Bonga, who turned 20 Friday, collected his first “DNP — Coach’s decision.” Hachimura, meanwhile, played with renewed energy, hitting his first seven shots — a mix of scores in transition and confident pullup jumpers — and made 10 of 13 attempts for 21 points. Along with center Thomas Bryant, the two young frontcourt players carried much of the offensive load.

Bryant played closer to the rim and scored 23 to go along with eight rebounds. Before the game, Brooks answered honestly to a question about Bryant’s shot selection. Through the first seven games, Bryant had attempted 20 three-pointers compared to 24 shots at the rim. For a player who once made 14 of 14 shots (Dec. 22, 2018) while capitalizing on finishes near the rim, the new focus on outside shooting rankled his coach.

“You know, I don’t like it,” Brooks said about Bryant’s choices within the offense. “I think he’s extremely exceptional going to the basket and catching around the paint … and I think we need to shift it more toward that. He knows, we talked about it multiple games.”

By Friday night, Bryant turned the talk into action — and moved much closer to the rim, where he made all but three of his shots.

Despite the young players’ breakthrough, the Wizards had little time to get a feel of the game before falling behind by double digits.

It took just two possessions for the Wizards to establish a turnover trend. By the time Cleveland rookie Darius Garland’s fast break layup ripped through the net — courtesy of a steal off a bad pass from Brown, Washington’s third turnover — Brooks called a timeout with his team trailing, 12-2.

That Washington stumbled into a big hole early at home should not have been a surprise. The Wizards have trailed by at least 10 in five of their eight games, including the past three.

On Nov. 2, the Wizards couldn’t stop the Minnesota Timberwolves and eventually trailed by 34. While in Indianapolis on Wednesday night, the Pacers overwhelmed the Wizards and built a 25-point lead. Against the Cavaliers, in their only nationally televised game on ESPN, the Cavaliers had a 21-point cushion in the third quarter, taking advantage of bad possessions and poor interior defense, regularly getting to the free throw line and generally dominating the hosts.

Through the first half, Cleveland scored 13 points off 12 turnovers and connected on 15 of 18 free throws, compared to the Wizards’ two attempts from the foul line.

Just as predictable as the large lead was Washington’s ability to gnaw into it and make a competitive game out of a potential blowout. With 9:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Wizards had cut their margin to just one.

The momentum stalled, however, with a two-minute scoreless drought that featured a familiar combination of missed shots, bad fouls and costly turnovers. The final buzzer came with the Wizards’ hands on their hips, another loss in the books.

