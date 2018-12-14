Tomas Satoransky had to do something. His body has grown accustomed to action the morning of game days and usually the Washington Wizards hold a light practice in the daylight hours. Friday, however, the team canceled its shoot-around ahead of the evening clash against the Brooklyn Nets, leaving Satoransky wandering the streets of Lower Manhattan like all the other tourists with too much time to kill.

“I went on a walk,” Satoransky said, “just to be feeling well in the afternoon. I didn’t want to be stuck in a hotel room.”

That pent-up energy was not channeled as well as Coach Scott Brooks might have liked once the game started. The surging Brooklyn Nets beat the Wizards, 125-118, handing Washington its fourth straight loss.

The Wizards (11-18) are trying to fix their problems on the fly without much prep time.

“That’s just the way the league is going. You have all the scientific monitoring, the metrics and all the loads that everybody has,” Brooks said about limiting practice time. “You just try to do the best you can to balance their workload, but they have to get better. There’s no way around it. If you don’t get on the court, you don’t get better but you also have to look at the long term health of all your athletes. But that’s the art of coaching nowadays.”

In December, the Wizards have rested on an off day between games or canceled a morning shoot-around six times. They have practiced or held a shoot-around on the other seven days. On Friday, the team did not hold shoot-around with hopes of avoiding traffic from their Manhattan hotel to the Brooklyn arena.

After 29 games, Washington has reached the point of the schedule when recovery from injuries has become paramount. The result is practices are disappearing from the schedule.

Against the Nets, Otto Porter Jr. missed his second consecutive game with a painful right knee contusion while John Wall, who fell awkwardly in overtime of the Wizards’ Wednesday night loss to the Boston Celtics, played while managing the bone spur issue in his left heel. Wall, who has sat out practices as well as a game earlier this week, scored 17 points on 7-of 16-shooting and 12 assists.

“It’s kind of tough when you don’t have practice where you can actually go through it and diagram it up and stuff like that,” said Porter, who has not participated in an on-court activity since Monday. “It’s just tough. We do a lot of study on the film, a lot of watching games and trying to execute the next game.”

Although the Wizards shot over 54 percent while Wall and Bradley Beal accounted for 21 of the team’s 29 assists, offensive production has not been Washington’s issue. Instead, effort under the glass and defending without fouling — areas one might expect the Wizards to clean up behind closed doors — continued to plague the team.

The Wizards, still searching for someone to give a care in the paint, allowed the first 2½ minutes of the game to expire without grabbing a single rebound. As the game went on, so did their passive exertion and Brooklyn dominated on the boards, owning a 46-25 advantage on the boards.

The Wizards are 5-17 when they are out-rebounded.

Although the Wizards couldn’t make the Nets miss nearly enough (52.4 percent) nor secure rebounds, they still clawed back from a 16-point deficit. With 5:33 remaining in the game, Beal (a game-high 31 points) hit a leaning jumper off glass and cut the lead to 108-104. The teams traded shots for a stretch but while still trailing by four, Washington’s comeback bid fell short when it sent the Nets to the line on three consecutive possessions. The free throw shooting, followed by Joe Harris’s three-pointer, made after crisp ball movement and little resistance in front of him, pushed Brooklyn ahead for good.

Around the league, practice has played a significant role recently in either a team hitting its stride or losing its foundation.

This week in Houston, James Harden called for a two-hour practice according to a report and the session sparked wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

In Chicago, several Bulls called for a rebellion and reported new coach Jim Boylan to the National Basketball Players Association when he scheduled a practice after back-to-back games.