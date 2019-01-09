Washington Wizards Coach Scott Brooks spent part of his Wednesday texting with his star guard John Wall, who returned home earlier in the day after season-ending surgery on his heel in Green Bay, Wis. Wall would later tune in to watch the Wizards return home themselves, Brooks said, as his team completed a back-to-back set with the Philadelphia.

It had been less than 24 hours since the 76ers had blasted the shorthanded Wizards by 17 points in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. A night later, with Wall watching from home, the Wizards rode a pair of big games from their two remaining pillars — Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. — in a 123-106 win.

Beal scored 34 points and Porter came off the bench to score 23, giving the Wizards the kind of production they will need if they are to have any chance of climbing back into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

Brooks addressed that very issue on Wednesday shortly after delivering an update on Wall, whose long road to recovery has just begun. The Wizards (17-25), too, have a long path just to get back to .500, which Brooks admitted is typically the considered the playoff threshold. With a handful of challenging teams left on the slate before the all-star break — the Wizards will play the Toronto Raptors twice, the Milwaukee Bucks twice, and the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs before the break, among other opponents — Washington’s postseason odds are not great.

But Wednesday night, against a team considered among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, the Wizards saw a glimpse of what will be required if they are to make the playoffs. In addition to Beal and Porter, Trevor Ariza (17 points) anchored a defensive effort that was all but invisible the previous evening. Philadelphia (27-15) shot 42.4 percent from the field, including just 8-for-27 from three-point range, and committed 24 turnovers.

The Wizards led by as many as 26 in the third quarter and their margin was never fewer than 12 in the fourth, as Beal and Porter padded Washington’s cushion late.

Brooks had harped on defensive adjustments against Philadelphia’s supporting cast around stars Jimmy Butler, Joel Embid and Ben Simmons — especially reserve guard Landry Shamet, who hit eight three-pointers and finished with 29 points in Philadelphia’s win over the Wizards on Tuesday night. The tweaks were evident early. While the Sixers’ star trio finished with 34 of the team’s 48 points in the first half, the rest of the lineup shot just 5-for-18 from the field in the first half.

Embid beat the buzzer with a tip-in to cut the Sixers’ halftime deficit to 15, a margin that could’ve been much wider given Philadelphia shot just 16-for-44 from the field in the first half, including just 2-for-15 from three-point range. Beal made twice as many three-pointers himself in the first two quarters alone and finished with 18 points at the break.

With Wall out, Beal is expected to be the main source of offense. But he got plenty of help Wednesday as Washington’s bench, anchored by Porter, produced 51 points.

And even as Philadelphia surged in the fourth quarter, pulling within 102-90 on a pair of free throws by Butler, Beal responded with his most vigorous stretch of the night. He made four consecutive shots for the Wizards, including a pair of layups, a dunk and a three-pointer that pushed the lead back up to 19 with 5:26 remaining.