Wizards Coach Scott Brooks saw his team suffer its 49th loss of the season Sunday night in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

While all the fun was happening at the postseason cutoff line in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards spent Sunday night helping their NBA draft lottery chances with a 113-110 loss to the New York Knicks.

The three-team race for the final playoff spot tightened as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the struggling Detroit Pistons, who sit in eighth at 39-41, a game ahead of Charlotte and Miami. The seeding might not be determined until Wednesday’s final day of the 82-game regular season, but it’s possible that a team with only 40 wins — or even multiple teams with .500 records — will make the playoffs in the East.

This wild conference finish, in which excellence is optional, only rubs a pound of salt into Washington’s open wound.

“That would be the position we would be in — fighting for sixth through eight, which is pretty much an arms race right now,” Bradley Beal said. “That’s behind us now.”

The Wizards thought they could have been one of those teams sneaking into the postseason, underwhelming record and all. They felt they had enough — those were the words from majority owner Ted Leonsis in January, despite a cruel stroke of injuries. But instead of fighting for the playoffs Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, the Wizards were battling the woeful Knicks (16-64), who have clinched the NBA’s worst record.

“You go down every year [thinking], ‘We should have won that game, we should have won that game,’ ” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “You can list off a bunch of games; I’ve always done that. When we won 60 games in [Oklahoma City], we did the same thing. There’s definitely opportunities the way the East is this year. There might be three teams right at .500 [in] six, seven or eight. But can’t worry about that right now.”

Washington fell to 32-49 with one game left. The Wizards have the NBA’s sixth-worst record, improving their chances in landing one of the top six draft picks. The win didn’t matter for the Knicks, who appear on track to land the expected No. 1 pick, Duke’s Zion Williamson.

In his 81st game of the season, Beal played the entire first quarter but ended up logging fewer than 24 minutes as he scored 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting. His league-leading average of 37.4 minutes took a hit because he sat through the fourth quarter as his teammates tried to protect a 10-point lead. More importantly, the Wizards needed to protect Beal.

Near the end of the opening quarter, Beal breezed into the paint for a two-handed dunk. As he completed the play, he lost his grip on the rim and awkwardly plunged shoulder-first to the hardwood. His teammates who stood to celebrate the dunk were motionless on the sideline watching Beal, but he popped up and ran downcourt to get back on defense.

Replays showed Knicks guard Mario Hezonja pulled at Beal’s jersey during the drive. Hezonja also appeared to touch Beal’s back just as he finished the dunk.

“I feel like I got pushed up under the rim and swung off the rim,” Beal said.

Still, Beal shut down the prospect of watching Tuesday’s regular season finale against visiting Boston while secured in bubble wrap.

“No,” he responded when asked whether his fall changes his mind about completing his quest to play all 82 games. “I’ve played football before. I’ve taken some crazy hits before, so I’m all right. . . . Nothing was broke, sprained, bruised. I was cool.”

Hezonja hurt — or helped, depending on your perspective — the Wizards by scoring a game-high 30 points. He tied the score with 3:11 remaining on an undefended drive and dunk. The Knicks overtook Washington and led 108-107 with a little more than a minute to play. Even so, a lineup consisting of Chasson Randle, Troy Brown Jr., Sam Dekker, Devin Robinson and Ian Mahinmi proved to be capable enough to compete with the Knicks.

With 1:02 to play, Brown made an open corner three-pointer. But Hezonja matched that shot then created the final score with a pair of foul shots.

Jeff Green led the Wizards with 19 points, and Thomas Bryant had 17.