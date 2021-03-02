“It is real; it happens,” the Wizards’ coach said on a videoconference call when asked whether he had to guard against his team losing focus. “Spring break is in the air.”

The key to getting Washington back to its winning ways was defense, Brooks said. Defense was the critical reason his team had closed February with a 7-2 stretch, and defense could get it past the Memphis Grizzlies and their highflying star, Ja Morant.

But the Wizards’ defense never showed up in a sluggish, 125-111 loss, leaving Washington (13-20) with one last chance to sneak in a win before its mini-vacation. All the Wizards have to do is mow down the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

“They were running their offense,” Brooks said. “They weren’t worried about going through us. There just wasn’t enough physicality — not necessarily you have to foul, but you’ve got to make them think about their reads instead of just playing through them. . . . They got comfortable in the last 18 minutes of the first half.”

The Wizards’ recently solid defense never showed up against the Grizzlies (16-15), though it didn’t fall off a cliff until the second quarter. The result was sloppy, rushed offense that featured a ghastly 22 turnovers — a season high — and a relatively quiet night from Bradley Beal.

The all-star guard had 23 points, same as his backcourt mate Russell Westbrook. Washington’s point guard also had six rebounds, 15 assists and eight turnovers.

They were no match for the feisty Grizzlies, still buzzing from a 49-point win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Morant was electric against every matchup the Wizards threw his way, earning a fist bump from Beal as the teams walked off the court.

The second-year pro led all scorers with 35 points and made 11 of 14 attempts from the foul line. Point guard De’Anthony Melton was just as hot, scoring 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the three-point line, and Dillon Brooks added 20 points of his own.

At the start, it appeared Westbrook was going to set the tone for the Wizards. The 32-year-old racked up nine points and six assists in seven minutes in the first quarter; it was the first time he has made more than one three-pointer in a game since Feb. 10. But cracks in the Wizards’ defense showed early; Memphis shot 59.1 percent in the first 12 minutes, and Washington was turning the ball over too much for its solid start to last.

To end the first half, the Grizzlies rattled off a 27-8 run fueled primarily by Morant, whom the Wizards could not stop no matter whom they put in front of him. Morant walked into the locker room with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting as Washington’s sloppiness continued in its haste to make up ground. It ended the half with 14 turnovers, seven of which belonged to Westbrook.

“We didn’t have the right mind-set in the second half of that first quarter, and we have to be better,” Brooks said. “We don’t have the luxury to wait on things; we’ve got to dictate how we play. They had their way all night long.”