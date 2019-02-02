Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton battle for position during the Bucks’ 131-115 win over Washington on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was shamed by the Capital One Arena crowd for a few fleeting seconds Saturday night, when the Milwaukee Bucks superstar had a shot blocked and a deep jumper miss the rim entirely on consecutive possessions. The Washington Wizards had hope at that point, and their home fans had a rare opening to taunt one of the NBA’s most dominant players.

Antetokounmpo remained expressionless despite the embarrassing second quarter sequence, but it seemed to stir something inside him. He responded with a string of mesmerizing plays over the ensuing minutes, effectively putting the Wizards out of their misery before halftime in a 131-115 victory that kept the Bucks (38-13) atop the league standings.

Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds, including 24 points in the first half, when Washington (22-30) simply had no defensive answer as Milwaukee put up 73 points. Antetokounmpo relentlessly attacked the lane and hit 12 free throws in the first two quarters alone — the Wizards shot just seven — and he scored nine points in the final 3:13 of the first half as the Bucks went into intermission with a 23-point lead.

It didn’t matter who Washington threw at Antetokounmpo; he muscled his way past, through and around forwards Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza for most of the night, especially late in the pivotal second quarter. Green had blocked Antetokounmpo’s shot and had finished a dunk at the other end to pull Washington within 12. Antetokounmpo air-balled a three-pointer on the next possession, sending Capital One Arena into a frenzy.

[Bradley Beal backs Ted Leonsis’s plan: ‘Tanking is not in my vocabulary’]

But the all-star answered by doing what he does best: pushing the pace and getting to the rim. He followed with a pair of free throws after drawing a hard foul in transition and on the possession, he posted up Ariza and shouldered his way through the Wizards weakside help for a powerful two-handed dunk. He was also fouled on the play, and he finished the three-point sequence to extend the Bucks’ lead to 19. Just nine seconds later, he finished an acrobatic layup in transition after a Wizards turnover.

Antetokounmpo did not play in the season’s first meeting between the teams Jan. 11 in Milwaukee, which the Wizards won, 113-106. But it was clear that this version of the Bucks were a much different animal. The Bucks are a contender to win the Eastern Conference because of the talent they have assembled around Antetokounmpo.

[Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis didn’t want to be part of their rebuild. Can you blame him?]

All-star Khris Middleton hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Big man Brook Lopez also gave the Wizards fits, scoring 21 points to go with six rebounds.

But every time Washington, which received 24 points from guard Bradley Beal, clawed back into the game, Antetokounmpo delivered a counterpunch. Antetokounmpo was mostly quiet in the third quarter as Washington pulled within 15 points and resuscitated a quiet home crowd.

Antetokounmpo made another series of memorable plays in the fourth quarter, including an off-balance finish after dribbling the length of the floor in transition. He was fouled on that basket, too, finishing the three-point play, and with 5:45 remaining he triggered a response from the home crowd one last time with a reverse-layup to give the Bucks a 21-point lead.

He took a seat on the bench soon thereafter, his night’s work over after 33 minutes.